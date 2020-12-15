Bike shorts aren't going anywhere in 2021, but they are getting smaller. After dropping out of the traditional fashion calendar this year, Saint Laurent debuted its Spring 2021 collection on Tuesday, revealing multiple offerings of the popular athletic short, including a high-waisted ribbed option for the fashionable biker who really wants to show off their gams.

Designer Anthony Vaccarello had the show filmed in just about the most socially distant setting he could find: the desert. Models traversed a sand-swept runway wearing fur-trimmed sheer dresses, ruffle-collared jumpsuits, and perhaps most appropriately for the climate, high-waisted silk-and-lace underwear styled with a breezy button-up blouse. He did admit to Vogue that he's "never really done 'comfortable' before."

"I wanted to focus on the essence of things. I think it's a sign of the times. But I didn't want anything bleak or heavy," Vaccarello said in an official statement on the new collection. "The desert, to me, symbolizes that yearn for serenity, open space, a slower rhythm. The clothes are also softer, the spirit of the collection is more gentle, stripped back."

Check out some of the looks from Saint Laurent's Spring 2021 collection and watch the full runway show video, below.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

