The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

We’re just a couple of days away from the premiere of Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol.3 Show, on Friday, Sept. 24, via Amazon Prime Video, and we’re already blown away.

Ahead of its debut, we got a glimpse of this year’s star-studded red carpet affair, featuring Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Poarch, Jazmine Sullivan, and more. The celebrities showed up in bold-colored ‘fits and suited ensembles, and, of course, it wouldn’t be a Savage X Fenty show without its signature lace bralettes and matching pajama sets.

Ahead, see the best-dressed celebrities from the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show’s red carpet.