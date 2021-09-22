India Roby
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: In this image released on September 22, Rihanna attends Riha...
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Rihanna, of course, is one of them.

We’re just a couple of days away from the premiere of Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol.3 Show, on Friday, Sept. 24, via Amazon Prime Video, and we’re already blown away.

Ahead of its debut, we got a glimpse of this year’s star-studded red carpet affair, featuring Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Poarch, Jazmine Sullivan, and more. The celebrities showed up in bold-colored ‘fits and suited ensembles, and, of course, it wouldn’t be a Savage X Fenty show without its signature lace bralettes and matching pajama sets.

Ahead, see the best-dressed celebrities from the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show’s red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna did not come to play. Our billionaire baddie wore a bedazzled neon yellow mini dress layered with a matching zip-up jacket on top and pointed satin nude pumps.

fb
tw

Tap