Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Selena Gomez is blonde and she’s pulling off outfit changes. The freshly-dyed Gomez attended Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert over the weekend, walking the red carpet in a red Bottega Veneta dress, black patent leather boots, and a silver choker. She switched up her look during the event, changing into a long geometric-print knit dress by Victor Glemaud.

Since going blonde, Gomez has officially been “back to work,” attending the Vax Live event and launching Mental Health 101, an initiative from her Rare Beauty line that provides support and resources for those struggling with their mental health.

“When I created Rare Impact by @RareBeauty my goal was always to bring more mental health services to educational settings,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud to launch #MentalHealth101 – dedicated to supporting mental health education and encouraging financial support for more mental health services in educational services.”

Below, Gomez’s double fashion moment, Beyoncé’s neon Instagram look, Hailey Bieber’s $15,000 bikini accessory, and more must-see celebrity fashion moments from this week.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer wore a dusty blue Dion Lee look with chunky thigh-high boots.

Normani

Normani wore a full look by LaQuan Smith for her latest photoshoot.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey wore a custom gold Prada gown to the premiere of Without Remorse.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber paired her $99 pink Triangl bikini with a $15,250 bodychain from Jacquie Aiche. Now that’s what we call high-low fashion!

Ashlee Simpson Ross

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson Ross stayed true to her pop-punk roots, pairing her floral dress with chunky combat boots.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain loves Fridays so much she DIY’d a TGIF tank, pairing it with crushed velvet pants.

Cardi B

Cardi B wore a a green skirt suit, made with upcycled ‘90s vintage fabric, from Sami Miro Vintage.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner Smith wore a red Alaïa for her at-home Without Remorse premiere.

Kristen Noel Crawley

Kristen Noel Crawley wore a full Miu Miu look for a street style moment in New York.

Indya Moore

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Indya Moore wore biker shorts and a blazer from Saint Laurent to the premiere of Pose.

Lizzo

Lizzo kicked off her birthday weekend in an embellished Roberto Cavalli dress.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé went full neon in a look by Balmain.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat wore a galactic dress by Pierre-Louis Auvray.

Jonah Hill and Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz and Jonah Hill dressed up like the step-parents of your dreams in The Row.