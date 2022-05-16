Shein Launches A Nostalgic Collection With Care Bears

Shein has just announced its latest collaboration, teaming up with childhood-favorite Care Bears in celebration of the beloved characters’ 40th anniversary.

Launching officially on Monday, May 16, the limited-edition collection is full of fun and vibrant pieces for women, kids, and babies, with just about every piece adorned with the Care Bears’ signature dreamy motifs. Throughout the apparel line, you can expect to find frilly babydoll dresses and cropped silhouettes, plus a number of tank tops, mini skirts, matching sets, and a few swimwear options.

Aside from the lovable characters, each style is also available in a range of bright colorways and tie-dye prints to liven up your wardrobe this summer. There is also a range of coveted accessories to shop from, as well, such as chunky sunglasses, heart-shaped earrings, bucket hats, claw clips, bear-shaped tote bags, and so much more.

Courtesy of Shein

Courtesy of Shein

Courtesy of Shein

The new collection’s campaign, titled “Shine Your Kind,” not only taps into our inner nostalgia for the beloved characters but it’s centered around the joys of radical kindness, especially in light of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Available now, you can get your hands on Shein’s Care Bears collection exclusively online at Shein.com.

Courtesy of Shein

Courtesy of Shein

Courtesy of Shein

Courtesy of Shein