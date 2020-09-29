Maria Bobila
The "Shacket" Is A Fall Transitional Piece You Never Knew You Needed

With plenty of options in plaid, wool, denim, and more.

While fall dressing gets us excited to bring back our sweaters and all things cozy, it’s not exactly the ideal time to show off our favorite outerwear just yet. Sure, there’s the fleece jacket and the leather blazer that’s been picking up popularity in the past few seasons, but a shirt jacket is the tried-and-true transitional piece to get you through the season.

Also known as a “shacket,” this garment has picked up steam since the beginning of September. According to Lyst, searches for the shirt jacket have spiked by 43 percent week-on-week, with styles in denim, corduroy, khaki, and an oversized fit getting the most interest. What’s making this piece so good for fall is its layering potential — versatile enough to wear over a T-shirt or lightweight knit (as a jacket) or alone as, you guessed it, a shirt!

Below, we picked our favorite pieces on the market for you to start experiencing the beauty of the shacket (er, shirt jacket), with plenty of options in plaid, wool, denim, and more.

Plaid Dreams Shirt Jacket
Volcom

A classic plaid shirt jacket with snap buttons for easy, on-the-go style.

Military Shirt Jacket
Madewell

There's nothing more timeless than a military jacket. Madewell's version is more modern with its oversized and lightweight fit.

Stag Overshirt With Fringes
Woolrich

A western take on the shirt jacket for those who want to channel the "yeehaw" aesthetic.

Oversized Button Up Shirt Jacket
AE

A cozy shirt jacket in a bright pastel plaid print.

Peplum Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket
Eloquii

This denim jacket-meets-peplum top is a fancier alternative.

Curve Bonded Sherpa Shirt Jacket
ASOS DESIGN

You'll never want to take this soft sherpa shirt jacket off.

Contrast Stitch Denim Shirt Jacket
BDG

A denim shirt jacket with contrast stitch details for a workwear-inspired aesthetic.

Valspar Shacket
Cold Laundry

A shacket in lavender? Yes, please.

Oversized Wool Blend Workwear Shirt
& Other Stories

A wool-blend shirt jacket that could keep you warm through winter, too.

Dad's Vegan Shirt Jacket
We The Free

A shirt jacket made from black vegan leather to replace your favorite moto jacket.

Foya Shirt Jacket
Carhartt WIP

Nothing rings in fall better than some corduroy.

Harlow Plaid Shirt Jacket
BDG

The ultimate autumn garment necessities: plaid and cozy wool.

High Low Shirt Jacket
Levi's

You can never go wrong with camo print.

Cord Shirt Jacket
Vero Moda

Another corduroy shirt jacket option in a pretty pastel hue.