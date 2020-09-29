While fall dressing gets us excited to bring back our sweaters and all things cozy, it’s not exactly the ideal time to show off our favorite outerwear just yet. Sure, there’s the fleece jacket and the leather blazer that’s been picking up popularity in the past few seasons, but a shirt jacket is the tried-and-true transitional piece to get you through the season.

Also known as a “shacket,” this garment has picked up steam since the beginning of September. According to Lyst, searches for the shirt jacket have spiked by 43 percent week-on-week, with styles in denim, corduroy, khaki, and an oversized fit getting the most interest. What’s making this piece so good for fall is its layering potential — versatile enough to wear over a T-shirt or lightweight knit (as a jacket) or alone as, you guessed it, a shirt!

Below, we picked our favorite pieces on the market for you to start experiencing the beauty of the shacket (er, shirt jacket), with plenty of options in plaid, wool, denim, and more.

