The Backless Dress Trend Is Going To Be Everywhere This Summer

With summer shopping on our minds, the coolest way to show some skin is with a backless dress. Although the trend may seem “barely there,” this subtle detail will instantly update your favorite frocks. Our favorite iterations include those adorned with ties, geometric cutouts, reverse halter-style straps, and made from slinky fabrics. Another key factor to stock up on this look? It seamlessly goes from day to night.

Many celebrities and designers have already embraced this modern trend pre-lockdown, from Hailey Bieber’s thong-exposing Met Gala dress to Gigi Hadid’s internet-breaking Jacquemus slip dress. But don’t fret, you won’t need a red carpet or catwalk to incorporate backless dresses into your wardrobe. In a checkered crepe frock from Kkco or a knit mini-dress from Frankies Bikinis, your go-to daytime look can be finished with sneakers and a crossbody purse. For dressing up, opt for a floor-length halter dress from Staud or a clean white linen dress by Sir The Label with a strappy mule and mini bag.

As you plan your summer wardrobe, count this as a must-have for transitional weather and beyond. Shop some of the favorites we have on our radar, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.