The Backless Dress Trend Is Going To Be Everywhere This Summer

With summer shopping on our minds, the coolest way to show some skin is with a backless dress. Although the trend may seem “barely there,” this subtle detail will instantly update your favorite frocks. Our favorite iterations include those adorned with ties, geometric cutouts, reverse halter-style straps, and made from slinky fabrics. Another key factor to stock up on this look? It seamlessly goes from day to night.

Many celebrities and designers have already embraced this modern trend pre-lockdown, from Hailey Bieber’s thong-exposing Met Gala dress to Gigi Hadid’s internet-breaking Jacquemus slip dress. But don’t fret, you won’t need a red carpet or catwalk to incorporate backless dresses into your wardrobe. In a checkered crepe frock from Kkco or a knit mini-dress from Frankies Bikinis, your go-to daytime look can be finished with sneakers and a crossbody purse. For dressing up, opt for a floor-length halter dress from Staud or a clean white linen dress by Sir The Label with a strappy mule and mini bag.

As you plan your summer wardrobe, count this as a must-have for transitional weather and beyond. Shop some of the favorites we have on our radar, below.

Stretch Lou Dress
Simon Miller

The back of this stretch nylon dress has a unique geometric shape to offset its midi length.

Lottie Floral Tie-Back Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters

With a summer-friendly puffy sleeve, this printed dress flaunts a dainty cross-tie detail in the open back.

Georgia Dress
Staud

This rich red maxi dress has a double-tie back that leaves side cutouts on the front and a minimal tie detail on the back.

Hus Dress in Mixed Checker
KKCo

In checkered color-blocking, this dress is a maximalist’s dream with drawstring detailing and a large back opening.

Leslie Knit Dress
Cult Gaia

This ultra-cute mini dress has a halter neckline and accompanying double-string, back-clasp details.

Debbie Knit Halter Dress
Frankie's Bikinis

In a tie-dye knit, this is the ultimate summer day dress complete with halter and back ties.

Arnoldo Midi Dress
Camila Coelho

An open-back take on the ever-popular slip dress, this satin midi has a delicate entanglement of strings across the back.

Dress Mimi
Musier Paris

With a sleek column silhouette, this ethereal white knit dress has an exaggerated oval-shaped cutout.

Erica Elastic Open Dress
The Frankie Shop

A more modest version of the open back, this A-line dress has matching keyhole cutouts in the front and back.

Etta Midi Dress
Misha

In a fresh spring print, this airy dress has a raglan neckline and an open back with tie details. Pair with strappy sandals or a simple sneaker.

Pila Fitted Cut-Out Dress
Jacquemus

The LBD version of this trend is as chic as one would expect. It is fitted with an adjustable tie in the back and a double-bra detailing in the front.

Alena Maxi Dress
Sir The Label

Characterized by its elastic trim, this white linen dress has a cross-back that allows for a distinctive open-back shape.

Open Tie Back Detail Midi Dress
Outrageous Fortune

The dressier iteration of this trend features a midi long-sleeve dress with a perfectly placed back tie.

Angelica Midi Slip
Free People

This backless dress has slinky details, including side slits, a cowl neck, and a single back strap.