Gabrielle Prescod and Erika Harwood
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Courtesy of Garage

Fashion

The 19 Best Short Sets For A Low-Key Summer

You don't need to have any plans to wear these.

fb
tw

The world may be back to normal(ish) again this summer, but are we really expected to part with our beloved matching short sets? Absolutely not. Whether you’re ready to hit the streets or have grown comfortable with the at-home lifestyle, the loungewear in our closets could use a bit of a refresh. It's time to spice things up a bit for the warm-weather season, but still keep things comfortable and casual.

The trend of pajamas as everyday wear isn't particularly new. Silk sleepwear had a fashion moment a few years ago, but a long-sleeved silk set isn't exactly ideal for when the weather temps rise, even if your plans are just lounging around at home in front of your AC unit. A shirt-and-shorts set is perfect for just about everything, from an outdoor hangout with friends or chilling on the couch and watching every episode of The OC on HBO Max.

Fortunately, there's a matching set for just about every taste. From dual-toned colors and standout prints to lightweight fabrics, we've rounded up some of the best pieces on the market. You don’t need to have a jam-packed summer to wear these, just a little extra space in your closet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Resort Shirt in Green Stripe
One DNA

The next best thing to wearing your PJs out in the real world.

Resort Short in Green Stripe
One DNA
SAY LESS MEAN MORE Crewneck
The Mayfair Group

This year we are inviting people to just...say less.

SAY LESS MEAN MORE Sweatshorts
The Mayfair Group
2001 Baby Tee
Temptation Vacation

A bedazzled early-aughts set that will also let people know you're OOO.

College Shorts
Temptation Vacation
Carly Crop Cardi
Garage

A creamsicle fantasy moment. What's more summer than that?

Super-luxe Shorts
Garage
'EL PÁJARO CUBANO' CABANA
Tombolo

A terrycloth set to wear by the pool.

EL PÁJARO CUBANO' CABANA SHORTS
Tombolo
Munroe Waffle Henley Crop Tank
Dynamite

Everyone loves a henley moment.

Verona Waffle Shorts
Dynamite
OVERSIZED SHORT SLEEVE HIGH MOCKNECK T-SHIRT
Los Angeles Apparel

For that Kim Kardashian, all-neutral athleisure vibe.

GARMENT DYE HEAVY FLEECE SHORT SHORTS
Los Angeles Apparel
The Glitter Tank
The Mighty Company

We look forward to the jazzercise renaissance.

The Glitter Short
The Mighty Company
JamTee
Jambys

Quite possibly the most comfortable set you'll ever own.

Boxers with pockets
Jambys
The Martha Cotton Shirt
Recreational Habits

A short set that's ready for the country club.

The Ferry Cotton Short
Recreational Habits
Fuzz Papaya Bralet
JoosTricot

A vibrant bustier set that's significantly more comfortable than the average bustier.

Fuzz Papaya Booty Shorts
JoosTricot
BLUE TIE DYE CREWNECK
While We're Awake

We're not quite over tie-dye, no.

BLUE TIE DYE SHORT
While We're Awake
LOGO PASTEL SATIN BOWLING SHIRT
Fiorucci

The best set to wear while pretending you're summering in Italy.

PEACH LOGO PASTEL SATIN SHORTS
Fiorucci
Time Out Set, Silk Bralette & Bermudas
KES

Lime, silky, and made for summer.

Linen Unisex Pajamas Set With Shorts
Sleeper

A twist on classic men's pajamas, in a gender-neutral style.

Ryn Shirt
Maurie + Eve

A lightweight set in a dusty rose, ideal for lounging or, just maybe, going out in public.

Ruska Short
Maurie + Eve
The Keefe
Myra Swim

An ultra-sheer set for when you're wanting to show off a lacy bra or bright bikini.

The Apollo
Myra Swim
Lightweight Linen Shirt
Arket

Because linen is a summer necessity.

Linen Short
Arket
Pajamas Short Set
Holiday the Label

A bold cow print for a two-trends-in-one look.

This article was originally published on