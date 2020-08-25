Maria Bobila
Courtesy of Vagabond

Fashion

The Chunky Platform Loafer Is The Preppy-Gone-Punk Shoe For Fall

Say goodbye to your favorite summer sandals.

fb
tw

With fall and (mostly virtual) back-to-school seasons underway again, it's time to update your footwear choices with styles that are a bit more post-summer appropriate. Boots always come to mind during this time of the year, but it seems a bit too early to show them off just yet. Our solution? A chunky platform loafer. The preppy style goes punk for fall with cool, edgy details like stomp-worthy lugged soles, hardware embellishments, and textured finishes.

Of course, you can go for a timeless all-black version, which brands like Dr. Martens and Vagabond have perfected with their own designs, but why not go big with this fall footwear trend? We love the standout details of glossy patent leather, bold snakeskin print, or eye-catching crocodile on some of the choices available this season. Whether you're into a pastel pink loafer or a surprisingly-goes-with-everything silver pair, there's a loafer option out there for any style.

Below, we picked out our favorite chunky platform loafers that are currently on the market. Chances are you'll want to swap out your favorite summer sandals as soon as you snag a pair.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Adrian Smooth Leather Tassle Loafers
Dr. Martens

This style has been a part of Dr. Martens since the '80s and the only loafer silhouette from the famous footwear brand.

Gensai Cyber Punk Loafers
Koi Collective

The lugged platform sole and piercing embellishments add so much edge to this preppy shoe.

Mistie Chunky Square Toe Loafers
ASOS Design

You can't help but love the details on this loafer: the stacked hardware, square toe, and tread sole.

Phoebe Lug Sole Loafers
Villa Rouge

If you want to stay true to the Ivy School aesthetic, then try on this pair of loafers in a deep malbec hue.

Tully
Sam Edelman

We're getting major '80s vibes from these bright white loafers with gold hardware.

Recess
Jeffrey Campbell

You won't stop gazing upon these candy-colored pink loafers once you try them on.

Adiline Slip-ons
Naturalizer

Silver is a neutral, didn't you know?

Tivoli Loafer
SARTO by Franco Sarto

We would wear this red snakeskin-style loafer with everything.

Malvern Black Crocodile
Steve Madden

If snakeskin isn't your thing, how about a chunky platform loafer in crocodile?

Ako
Shop-Pêche

This yellow pair of platform loafers will brighten up your day.

Cosmo 2.0 Black Polished Leather Shoes
Vagabond

This simple style is a more timeless take on the chunky loafer trend.

TWS 55mm Chunky Loafers
Camper

Leave it to Camper to do a fun iteration of their chunky loafers.

Whitney 90s Weejuns
G.H. Bass & Co.

When it comes to the ultimate loafer, go for G.H. Bass & Co. Luckily, the heritage brand has its own Cool Loafer, too.

Chunky Platform Loafers
Monki

The furry tiger print will surely stand out this season.