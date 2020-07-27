Dua Lipa is back in New York and very busy serving mask-friendly looks. The Future Nostalgia singer is proving that just because you're staying safe and social distancing, doesn't mean that you can't be fashion-conscious.

After quarantining in London with her boyfriend Anward Hadid, Lipa is currently spending time in (the very hot) New York, and her summer-in-the-city looks involve plenty of statement tops, particularly of the cropped, cut-out, or corset variety. Many of the pieces she's been photographed in are, unsurprisingly, sold out, custom, or by a top-tier designer, but do not fret as this doesn't necessarily mean you can't channel your inner Dua Lipa. (After all, we can't all have a stylist and designer friends to hit up when we're in the mood for new closet additions.) From on-sale pieces to more budget-friendly similar styles, there are plenty of options available for you to get dressed up this summer.

Below, we've gathered some of Lipa's latest looks from her Instagram posts and New York City strolls and hangouts, along with some suggestions on how to recreate them. Of course, to fully pull off any current Dua Lipa look, a mask is required.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The singer recently wore a veggie-and-gingham-printed top by Berlin-based label Ottolinger while walking in the city. The exact top isn't available, but the next best thing is.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Another Ottolinger top for a park hangout with friends. This time it was a black-and-yellow plaid collared shirt with splashes of yellow.

This Alexander Wang cut-out bodysuit is sold out, but there is a much cheaper option available and ready to be added to your cart.

Her knitted crop top is a favorite among celebrities (Kim Kardashian is even a fan), and the exact style is sold out and backordered. Luckily, there are other cozy alternatives.

You may not have an Anwar Hadid to walk with, but getting a cutout crop top in black is not an issue.