27 Stylish Fleece Jackets For When You're On A Budget Or Want To Ball Out

From designer pieces to classic staples, there's a cool option for every price point

Put your hoodies away, friends, because it's time to invest in everyone's favorite cozy garment for fall: fleece jackets. You've probably seen them everywhere, from the cool kids dressed in Sandy Liang designs to the fashion-savvy crowd in collaboration creations, like Maison Margiela's MM6 partnership with The North Face, which includes a revamped version of the classic Denali jacket. (And soon, The North Face will be collaborating with Gucci, too.)

The market for this stylish transitional piece has expanded more than ever this season, which is why there are plenty of options available for every price point. High-end designers, including Riccardo Tisci for Burberry, Moschino, and Balenciaga, are the latest to get in on the comfy outerwear trend, while go-to retailers, such as Nordstrom, ASOS, and Urban Outfitters, made sure to stock up their inventory with exclusive and budget-friendly fleeces.

Below, we picked our favorites that are available to shop now, and categorized them according to how much you're willing to spend, whether it's under $150, over $500, or somewhere in the middle.

Under $150

Sherpa Zip Up Jacket with Patent Binding
ASOS Design

According to ASOS, this jacket is selling out fast, so make your move soon.

Women's Winter Pass™ Full Zip Fleece Jacket - Plus Size
Columbia

This checkered fleece is like wearing a blanket, which is always a good thing when the temps drop.

Faux Shearling Print Jacket
ZELLA

A fun printed fleece jacket if solid colors aren't your thing.

Classics Winter Escape Fleece Jacket
Reebok

A very festive pullover fleece to keep you warm in the winter, too.

Sherpa Pullover
Wrangler

A high-collar, pullover fleece in a crisp white hue.

66 Supply Zip Sherpa Jacket
Vans

Vans added military-inspired details to this fleece.

Black Polar Fleece Sweater
Essentials

Fear of God's Essentials line wouldn't be complete without a fleece.

Women Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Uniqlo

Uniqlo's fleece jackets are the best option for a tight budget and available in a slew of colors.

Callie Contrast Fleece Jacket
Line & Dot

If you would rather button up your fleece, this fun pink style is for you.

Tiger Fleece Jacket
Plush

Animal prints are always a hit, and this tiger print is very on-trend.

Kadence Sherpa Hoodie
UGG

A cozy sherpa hoodie jacket to throw on over anything.

Sportswear Sherpa Jacket
Nike

The Swoosh placements are fun and unexpected on this Nike jacket.

Cozy Teddy-Sherpa Plus-Size Jacket
Old Navy

This cozy jacket comes with a zipper and snap buttons to keep you warm at all times.

Under $350

Paneled Fleece and Shell Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney

A cozy pullover with adjustable toggles at the hem to customize how you want it to fit.

Tundra Jacket
FP Movement

A brightly color-blocked coat version for extra warmth.

Mattawa Fleece Jacket
Penfield

We love the patchwork mix of blue and tie-dye-inspired abstract print on this jacket.

Red The North Face Edition Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt
Brain Dead

Brain Dead collaborated with The North Face on this fleece pullover.

Janet Liner
Carhartt WIP

A mid-weight fleece with a ribbed collar so you can layer it under another jacket in the winter.

Women's '95 Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face

This college campus staple is cool again.

Classic Retro X-Jacket
Patagonia

You never go wrong with a Patagonia fleece jacket.

Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Tory Burch

This sherpa fleece jacket's soft sweatshirt-like interior is peak cozy.

Over $500

Fleece Style Hooded Jacket
Moschino

A pastel pink zip-up hoodie fleece with a cheeky, oversized zipper detail — typical Moschino.

Off-White Fleece Zip-Up Jacket
Ambush

An off-white fleece jacket with pops of cobalt blue.

Mia Fleece
Sandy Liang

This cropped fleece has ruffles along the shoulder for a playful touch.

Blue Fleece Oversized Zip-Up Jacket
Balenciaga

A bright blue oversized fleece jacket from Balenciaga obviously comes with an oversized price tag, too.

Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket
Burberry

A more preppy take on the fleece jacket trend with a collegiate-inspired silhouette.

Black Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Reese Cooper

A classic sherpa fleece jacket in black that will last you through every cozy season.