27 Stylish Fleece Jackets For When You're On A Budget Or Want To Ball Out

Put your hoodies away, friends, because it's time to invest in everyone's favorite cozy garment for fall: fleece jackets. You've probably seen them everywhere, from the cool kids dressed in Sandy Liang designs to the fashion-savvy crowd in collaboration creations, like Maison Margiela's MM6 partnership with The North Face, which includes a revamped version of the classic Denali jacket. (And soon, The North Face will be collaborating with Gucci, too.)

The market for this stylish transitional piece has expanded more than ever this season, which is why there are plenty of options available for every price point. High-end designers, including Riccardo Tisci for Burberry, Moschino, and Balenciaga, are the latest to get in on the comfy outerwear trend, while go-to retailers, such as Nordstrom, ASOS, and Urban Outfitters, made sure to stock up their inventory with exclusive and budget-friendly fleeces.

Below, we picked our favorites that are available to shop now, and categorized them according to how much you're willing to spend, whether it's under $150, over $500, or somewhere in the middle.

Under $150

Under $350

Over $500