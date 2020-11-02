Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Fashion

These 16 Cozy Bucket Hats Will Replace Your Favorite Winter Beanie

Top off your chilly looks with the season's hottest headwear.

fb
tw

With the winter chill creeping in, it's time to put together your cold-weather staples for the season. If your brisk look is typically topped with a classic beanie, we've found a better alternative for you. Usually known as a spring and summer accessory, the bucket hat has a new twist that will keep you snug and cozy on the frostiest of days.

Breaking through in the '80s and '90s hip-hop scene, the bucket hat has become not only a pop culture staple, but a wardrobe must-have, too. Popping up on all the biggest runways for fall and winter, the cool accessory proved it can transcend the upcoming season and colder climes with fuzzy, warm materials, like faux fur, shearling, and quilted leather.

Whether you're more into sherbert-tinted faux fur bucket hat or a neutral-colored shearling everyday piece, we've found a number of choices in different styles and price points to please everyone. Keep scrolling for the best buckets to shop this winter, we promise your beanie will forgive you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sherpa Fleece Bell Bucket Hat
Stüssy

This shearling bucket comes in neutral tones with a combination of sherpa and fleece to keep your head toasty warm.

Black Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Ruslan Baginskiy

This faux fur-trimmed bucket features mixed media textiles for an elevated cold-weather topper.

Pink Fluffy Leopard Bucket Hat
Glitter Disco Child

For the maximalist, this bubblegum pink leopard print bucket is your headwear all winter long.

Billie Reversible Faux Shearling Bucket Hat
Avenue

With a vegan leather lining, this chic ivory bucket hat is reversible to allow a warm shearling inside for especially chilly days.

Denim Bucket Hat
Ganni

This functional denim bucket will serve you all fall and winter. it is fleece lined for ultimate warmth and comfort.

Le Bob Jacquemus Wool Bucket Hat
Jacquemus

This vibrant hat from one of today’s top brands is complete with a wool exterior and drawstrings for size adjustment.

Quilted-Leather Bucket Hat
Eric Javits

In rich quilted leather, this hat offers texture and comfort.

Pistachio Bucket
Emma Brewin

Handcrafted with faux fur, this pistachio-colored bucket will be the hero item of your winter looks.

Furgora Bucket
Kangol

Offered in an array of colors, this sherbert orange hat is covered with fuzzy yarn assuring comfort for a cold commute.

Fluffy Bucket Hat
Topshop

In energetic red, this fluffy bucket hat is the cherry on top of your chill-proof outfit.

Black Northfield Bucket Hat
Carthart WIP

A fleece bucket hat in black that will go with anything in your winter wardrobe.

Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Urban Outfitters

This hat features a '90s-inspired leopard print and a shockingly affordable price.

Mint Green Rebucket Hat
Daily Paper

With utilitarian details and nylon construction, this bucket is the perfect addition to your all-weather outfits.

Smile Faux Fur Hat
Kirin

This fuzzy hat has a playful spin and equally as much insulation for the coldest winter days.

Logo Embroidered Bucket Hat
Heron Preston

This functional hat has two side pockets and an adjustable drawstring in the back. The fabric is all-weather with an embroidered contrasting logo detail.

Sunflower Bucket Hat Grey
Braindead

This reversible textured hat is cotton-lined with a whimsical sunflower embellishment.

Teddy Bucket Hat Blue
Princess Polly

A pastel blue teddy bucket hat to brighten even the coldest days this season.