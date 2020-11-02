With the winter chill creeping in, it's time to put together your cold-weather staples for the season. If your brisk look is typically topped with a classic beanie, we've found a better alternative for you. Usually known as a spring and summer accessory, the bucket hat has a new twist that will keep you snug and cozy on the frostiest of days.

Breaking through in the '80s and '90s hip-hop scene, the bucket hat has become not only a pop culture staple, but a wardrobe must-have, too. Popping up on all the biggest runways for fall and winter, the cool accessory proved it can transcend the upcoming season and colder climes with fuzzy, warm materials, like faux fur, shearling, and quilted leather.

Whether you're more into sherbert-tinted faux fur bucket hat or a neutral-colored shearling everyday piece, we've found a number of choices in different styles and price points to please everyone. Keep scrolling for the best buckets to shop this winter, we promise your beanie will forgive you.

