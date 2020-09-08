Maria Bobila
The Fuzzy Handbag Is An Anti-Pillow Bag Trend We're Loving For Fall

We take cozy season very seriously.

Now that Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, it's time to officially bid farewell to our summer wardrobe and dive right into planning our favorite fall outfits. So we're putting our swimsuits into storage and wearing all things cozy, and one item that's on the top of our shopping list is the fuzzy handbag, which we claim to be the anti-pillow bag trend. It's as comforting as a soft and quilted pillow bag, but, since we take cozy season very seriously, the fuzzy handbag turns it up a notch with its tempting-to-touch faux fur or shearling.

We spotted this accessory trend on the Fall 2020 runways, too, like Balenciaga's all-black fuzzy bags in Paris and Claudia Li's furry pink clutches in New York. What's available to shop now is bound to go with any of your fall-friendly looks — perhaps a lavender-colored tote from Stand Studio to brighten up your day, or maybe a leopard print messenger bag from Lolita Jade to help carry around your everyday essentials. There's even a few pouches, clutches, and backpacks, as well, if you've minimized your belongings or prefer to go hands-free with your accessories.

Whatever fuzzy handbag you end up wanting (and cuddling with) this fall, there's plenty of options to choose from. Check out some of our favorites, below.

Dannie II Mini Backpack Sheepskin
UGG

An UGG boot in backpack form, but way more fun.

Luv Bag
UNIF

We love the navy color of this fuzzy bag.

Sherpa Pail Bag
Hannah Emile

This bucket (or rather, pail) bag will go with anything.

Faur-Fur Tote Bag
Stand Studio

A lovely lavender to add some fun to your look.

Leopard Lover Messenger Bag
Lolita Jade

Leopard print is a must for fall.

Faux Fur Cross-Body Bag
DKNY

The DKNY logo and bucket detail adds some edge to the bag's hot pink hue.

Hayley Faux Fur Bag
Apparis

A classic take on the fuzzy bag trend.

Exclusive Slouchy Pillow Clutch Bag
My Accessories London

For when you don't want to venture too far from the pillow bag trend.

Scraps Phone Pouch
Primecut

This pouch is made from the brand's leftover fabric scraps.

Faux Fur Bag
Lemonplet by Choyo

A cute two-tone tote for your everyday bag.

Faux Fur Tote Bag
Diesel

We wish we could go to parties so we could show this off.

Pasar Mini Tote
Alfeya Valrina

A sparkling fuzzy tote to carry you into the holiday season.

Small Traveler Faux Fur Tote
Marc Jacobs

For days when you can't wear your teddy coat just yet.

Birkin Bucket Bag
La Seine & Moi

Not into the lavender tote from earlier? Then how about this pastel pink bucket bag?

Shearling Bag
Owen Barry

This shearling bag is the ultimate fuzzy accessory.

Textured Trapeze Bag
Charles & Keith

We love the shape of this olive green bag.

Karl x Carine Faux Fur Bucket Bag
Karl Lagerfeld

If Karl Lagerfeld and Carine Roitfeld approve this bag, then we do, too.

Faux Fur Bag with Wrist Strap in Triangle Shape
Area Stars

For when you're tired of common-shaped totes, bucket bags, and backpacks.