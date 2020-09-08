Now that Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, it's time to officially bid farewell to our summer wardrobe and dive right into planning our favorite fall outfits. So we're putting our swimsuits into storage and wearing all things cozy, and one item that's on the top of our shopping list is the fuzzy handbag, which we claim to be the anti-pillow bag trend. It's as comforting as a soft and quilted pillow bag, but, since we take cozy season very seriously, the fuzzy handbag turns it up a notch with its tempting-to-touch faux fur or shearling.

We spotted this accessory trend on the Fall 2020 runways, too, like Balenciaga's all-black fuzzy bags in Paris and Claudia Li's furry pink clutches in New York. What's available to shop now is bound to go with any of your fall-friendly looks — perhaps a lavender-colored tote from Stand Studio to brighten up your day, or maybe a leopard print messenger bag from Lolita Jade to help carry around your everyday essentials. There's even a few pouches, clutches, and backpacks, as well, if you've minimized your belongings or prefer to go hands-free with your accessories.

Whatever fuzzy handbag you end up wanting (and cuddling with) this fall, there's plenty of options to choose from. Check out some of our favorites, below.

