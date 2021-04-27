Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Aries

Fashion

Sheer Clothing Will Be Everywhere This Summer

We’re calling it Sheer Fit Summer.

As we shed our layered outfits for the warmer months, our summer outfit inspiration is all about sheer clothing. The see-through look is already all over Instagram, and while this trend can come off as daunting at first, there are a variety of pieces and styles to make it work for you. Plus, we’ve shopped out the best options for a sheer fit summer and there’s definitely something for everyone.

Designers like Dior, Alberta Ferretti, and Fendi set the tone for barely-there dressing on the runway with colorful frocks paired over knit sets, hot pants, and bodysuits for a breezy look. And, some of our favorite brands are also in on this trend, including Staud, The Frankie Shop, and Cult Gaia.

While the proper underpinnings for these sheer looks may seem like the most intimidating part, we’ve got a few layering tricks for those who don’t want to show too much skin. Style sheer dresses over a pair of denim shorts or with a slip dress underneath for more coverage. If you’re feeling maximal, then this trend can involve wearing a bright or contrasting color underneath and even another layer, like a jacket or cardigan, over top.

For our favorite fun and sheer summer dressing options, peep the links below and start shopping.

Anais Maxi Dress
SIR.

In a soft floral, this dress can double as a cover-up or be worn over an ivory satin slip dress with sandals.

Terri Mesh Coverup
GigiC

This sheer white slip dress can be worn over a bodysuit or one-piece for a casual day look.

Pleated Sheer Knit Vest
TheOpen Product

In a thin knit, this vest can be worn over a shirt for more coverage or a black bra to show some skin.

Hyacinth Dress French Blue
Staud

This sheer blue gown has a pretty tiered silhouette and a built-in monochromatic slip.

Off White Sheer Button Blouse
The Frankie Shop

This translucent crepe blouse is in a subtle off-white hue making it an essential layering piece.

Green Oversize Organza Shirt
Esthe

In pistachio organza, this airy, oversized blouse is styled perfectly over a tonal top and white trousers.

Beachwood Pant
Inamorata

With an eccentric print, these mesh pants can be worn in a full set or with a bathing suit top for a beach day.

Yara Crochet Dress
Cult Gaia

This hand-crocheted mini dress is in a faint sand color that matches all your summer pieces.

Gabi Dress
Soulland

This silk organza dress has a contemporary silhouette and an all-over statement print.

Mesh Dress
LaQuan Smith x Revolve

With a netted fabric, this white mini dress can be styled sporty or feminine.

Let It Out Lace Tank
Free People

In a mesh lace, this will be your go-to summer top whether over a black bathing suit or over a colored slip dress.

Mesh Long Sleeve Beach Mini Dress
ASOS

This swirl print is perfectly on-trend and comes in sweet summer tones.

Sheer Tulle Dress
Stella Jean

This black tulle dress has rainbow accents that add interest and color.

Bodypaint Mesh Top
Aries

This graffiti-print top is very versatile whether under a corset top or over a simple bralette.

Zebra Printed Mesh Long Sleeve Top
Sally LaPointe

In a gauzy beige with zebra stripes, this funky top can go from work to play - under a blazer or with denim shorts.

Sheer Plant Print Mesh Pants
Kim Shui

These springy pants have a garden print and can be worn as a full set.