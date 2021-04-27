As we shed our layered outfits for the warmer months, our summer outfit inspiration is all about sheer clothing. The see-through look is already all over Instagram, and while this trend can come off as daunting at first, there are a variety of pieces and styles to make it work for you. Plus, we’ve shopped out the best options for a sheer fit summer and there’s definitely something for everyone.

Designers like Dior, Alberta Ferretti, and Fendi set the tone for barely-there dressing on the runway with colorful frocks paired over knit sets, hot pants, and bodysuits for a breezy look. And, some of our favorite brands are also in on this trend, including Staud, The Frankie Shop, and Cult Gaia.

While the proper underpinnings for these sheer looks may seem like the most intimidating part, we’ve got a few layering tricks for those who don’t want to show too much skin. Style sheer dresses over a pair of denim shorts or with a slip dress underneath for more coverage. If you’re feeling maximal, then this trend can involve wearing a bright or contrasting color underneath and even another layer, like a jacket or cardigan, over top.

For our favorite fun and sheer summer dressing options, peep the links below and start shopping.

