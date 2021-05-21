A Textured Swimsuit Is Your Unexpected Summer Staple

Now that the weather is seriously heating up, it’s time to add to your swim wardrobe. With 2021 being a great year for swimwear — seriously, every brand is launching their own take on the category right now — the latest trend for your future go-to suit is all about texture. Everything from ribbed finishes and touchable crinkled or smocked details to plush terry cloth, this season’s best bikinis and one-pieces are not so much about how they look but how they feel. And luckily, there’s something textured for every style choice.

While ribbed fabrics aren’t anything new, the use of softer materials, such as terry cloth, on swimwear is giving us Y2K fashion vibes — a Juicy Couture tracksuit in bikini form. Much-loved swimwear brands like Frankies Bikinis, Triangl, and LA Hearts have released an abundance of towel fabric bikinis and one-pieces, as well as added matching tops, shorts, and even hats to give you a full-on matching moment this summer.

Up ahead, we broke down our favorite textures of the latest swim trend and rounded up a whole bunch of bikinis and one-pieces for your next beach trip or poolside hang.

Textured Swimwear Trend #1: Crinkled & Smocked

Crinkled or smocked swimsuits are typically very comfortable because of the super stretchy fabric and sturdier feel. Finding the right one that seamlessly hug your body can make you feel like you’re wearing a second skin.

Textured Swimwear Trend #2: Ribbed

Ribbed swimsuits are a must-have if you’re stocking up on textured pieces. The stripe-like look from the ribbed material gives just a bit more definition to your bikini or one-piece. It’ll give your solid color style an added pop, too.

Textured Swimwear Trend #3: Terry Cloth

Super soft-cloth materials like velvet, velour, and terry cloth make the perfect swimsuit for those who would rather lounge around than go for a dip. Opt for an entire terry-cloth ‘fit or keep it simple like model Hailey Bieber recently did in her pink Triangl bikini.