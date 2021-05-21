Jacquelyn Greenfield
Courtesy of Good American

Fashion

A Textured Swimsuit Is Your Unexpected Summer Staple

From ribbed one-pieces to terry-cloth bikinis.

fb
tw

Now that the weather is seriously heating up, it’s time to add to your swim wardrobe. With 2021 being a great year for swimwear — seriously, every brand is launching their own take on the category right now — the latest trend for your future go-to suit is all about texture. Everything from ribbed finishes and touchable crinkled or smocked details to plush terry cloth, this season’s best bikinis and one-pieces are not so much about how they look but how they feel. And luckily, there’s something textured for every style choice.

While ribbed fabrics aren’t anything new, the use of softer materials, such as terry cloth, on swimwear is giving us Y2K fashion vibes — a Juicy Couture tracksuit in bikini form. Much-loved swimwear brands like Frankies Bikinis, Triangl, and LA Hearts have released an abundance of towel fabric bikinis and one-pieces, as well as added matching tops, shorts, and even hats to give you a full-on matching moment this summer.

Up ahead, we broke down our favorite textures of the latest swim trend and rounded up a whole bunch of bikinis and one-pieces for your next beach trip or poolside hang.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Textured Swimwear Trend #1: Crinkled & Smocked

Crinkled or smocked swimsuits are typically very comfortable because of the super stretchy fabric and sturdier feel. Finding the right one that seamlessly hug your body can make you feel like you’re wearing a second skin.

Willow Top in Cornflower
TJ Swim

Try different silhouettes and styles when giving the stretchy crinkle material a try.

Ibiza One-Piece in Back
Rielli

This crinkle-material swimwear brand is a Kim Kardashian favorite! One of the best places to go for a quality crinkle swimsuit.

Textured Bikini Top
Zara

Try the crinkle bikini trend in one of this year’s hottest colors: chocolate brown.

GEORGINA BIKINI SET
Princess Polly

You should definitely give this trend a try in a fun floral pattern.

Aubree Bikini Bottom
L*SPACE

Get the best of both worlds with the smocked trend on a classic bikini bottom style, like this tie-side pair.

Hunza G Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini
Net-a-porter

Hunza G is another great brand where all the “It” girls go to stock up on textured bikinis.

Highwaisted Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Cotton:on

In true crinkle-style fashion, these super high-waisted bottoms are a great fit and super comfy.

Textured Swimwear Trend #2: Ribbed

Ribbed swimsuits are a must-have if you’re stocking up on textured pieces. The stripe-like look from the ribbed material gives just a bit more definition to your bikini or one-piece. It’ll give your solid color style an added pop, too.

Rib Sport High Cut One Piece
Good American

Feel super sexy and comfy in this body-sculpting ribbed one-piece by Khloé Kardashian’s brand.

Sachiko Top
Mikoh
Mokihana Bottom
Mikoh

Mikoh’s latest summer swim offerings includes this ribbed version in a classic navy blue. We love the bikini top’s sporty silhouette.

Square Neck Bikini Top
COS

You’ll want to grab a ribbed bikini in a hot and bright summer color like this fire orange.

Brasil Bikini Top
montce

Switch up a classic sporty ribbed bikini style for this super sexy one instead.

Serene Bikini Top Mint Rib
White Fox Boutique

Wear this bright mint green ribbed top to your next beach outing and you’ll be sure to turn all the heads.

Aerie Ribbed Shine Banded Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top
American Eagle

Add some sparkle and shine to this classic wide-strap ribbed bikini top.

California High Leg Bottoms in Citrus Floral Rib
Vitamin A

If you want a comfortable no-moving swimsuit bottom, this ribbed pair by Vitamin A is the way to go.

x Solid & Striped The Gemma in Navy
Sporty & Rich

If the preppy tennis aesthetic is still your go-to this summer, this swim collab between Sporty & Rich x Solid & Stiped just screams tennis club in the Hamptons.

Textured Swimwear Trend #3: Terry Cloth

Super soft-cloth materials like velvet, velour, and terry cloth make the perfect swimsuit for those who would rather lounge around than go for a dip. Opt for an entire terry-cloth ‘fit or keep it simple like model Hailey Bieber recently did in her pink Triangl bikini.

LA Hearts Eco Yellow Zuma Terry Bikini Top
Pacsun

Channel summer sunshine with this bright yellow terry top.

Ellie Terry Halter Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

If you’re really going to give this terry-cloth trend all you have, Frankies Bikinis is the place to go for unique swimwear, like this collared bikini top.

Kendall & Kylie Purple Montana Triangle Bikini Top
Pacsun

Next to terry-cloth, velour is one of the finest materials to come out of the early 2000s. Give this itty bitty purple number a try.

Siegil Terry Top
Myra Swim

Although the terry-cloth trend seems that it’s strictly reserved for bold pinks, blues, and bright colors you could switch things up with this neutral top instead.

Asos Design curve terry cloth tie shoulder crop bikini top in pink
ASOS

This terry swim bikini with tie straps could double as a standalone top with jeans, too.

Vinca in Sherbet Stripe
Triangl

Go for a serious retro vibe with this ‘70s-inspired pattern.

Embossed Towel Bikini Top
PrettyLittleThing

Be an icy girl on a budget with this embossed blue terry top. Plus, it has a matching shorts option.