The Three-Piece Swimsuit Is Summer’s Go-To Matching Set

Goodbye cloudy skies and snowy grounds! With the long-awaited warmer temps finally upon us, it’s time that we start shopping for a summer wardrobe. A matching set is the easiest outfit to wear in hot weather, so why not apply this style trick to swimwear with a three-piece swimsuit?

When it comes to the layered swimwear look, it’s all about first having a good bathing-suit base, no matter if you’re a two-piece gal or one-piece hottie. Next on the list is to elevate your cover-up game, and trust me, this will make or break your beach ‘fit. This summer, we’re stocking up on super fun wardrobe additions, like colorful sarongs, crochet dresses, and so much more. Best of all, layering swimwear isn’t as stuffy as it may sound, with most of the sets made from beach-approved lightweight fabrics and sheer materials that are perfect for your upcoming summer adventures.

If you’re looking to revamp some of your pool-ready pieces, we got you covered. As we’re prepping to dive deep into summer, check out 16 of our favorite three-piece swimsuit sets that’ll for sure be all over your Instagram feed, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.