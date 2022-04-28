India Roby
Courtesy of Simon Miller

Fashion

The Three-Piece Swimsuit Is Summer’s Go-To Matching Set

The easiest outfit ever.

Goodbye cloudy skies and snowy grounds! With the long-awaited warmer temps finally upon us, it’s time that we start shopping for a summer wardrobe. A matching set is the easiest outfit to wear in hot weather, so why not apply this style trick to swimwear with a three-piece swimsuit?

When it comes to the layered swimwear look, it’s all about first having a good bathing-suit base, no matter if you’re a two-piece gal or one-piece hottie. Next on the list is to elevate your cover-up game, and trust me, this will make or break your beach ‘fit. This summer, we’re stocking up on super fun wardrobe additions, like colorful sarongs, crochet dresses, and so much more. Best of all, layering swimwear isn’t as stuffy as it may sound, with most of the sets made from beach-approved lightweight fabrics and sheer materials that are perfect for your upcoming summer adventures.

If you’re looking to revamp some of your pool-ready pieces, we got you covered. As we’re prepping to dive deep into summer, check out 16 of our favorite three-piece swimsuit sets that’ll for sure be all over your Instagram feed, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team.

Erin Mini Dress Coverup
For Love & Lemons

This artsy sheer dress can be layered over your swimsuit for a full day by the beach, bar, pool, or all three.

Cydney String Bikini Top
For Love & Lemons
Cydney String Bikini Bottom
For Love & Lemons
Linen Cover-Up Romper
Victoria's Secret

The shirt-and-shorts set is an easy look, but you know what’s easier? The tried-and-true romper.

Essential Scoop Swim Top
Victoria's Secret
Essential Terry Boyshort Swim Bottom
Victoria's Secret
Dylan Mini Skirt
With Jéan

The mini skirt trend is still going strong and it’s bound to be paired with plenty of swimsuits this summer. Add a matching button-up for the full day-to-night look.

Betsey Bikini Top
With Jéan
Betsy Bikini Bottom
With Jéan
COTTON DODO SHIRT
Simon Miller

An oversized shirt over a bikini or one-piece is the ideal outfit for a gloriously lazy summer day.

BWAI BIKINI TOP
Simon Miller
BWAI BIKINI BOTTOM
Simon Miller
WATEGOS DRESS
Monday Swimwear

Crochet is the fabric of choice when it comes to warm-weather dressing. We love this maxi option that you dress up or down.

CALA CONTA TOP
Monday Swimwear
CALA CONTA BOTTOM
Monday Swimwear
PABLO PURPLE & ORANGE ABSTRACT BIKINI SET WITH SARONG COVER-UP
Tobi

Thanks to Tobi, you can purchase the three-piece swimsuit in one fell swoop.

Gauzy Beach Halter Midi Dress Coverup
Abercrombie & Fitch

A&F’s versatile midi dress cover-up is here to save the day as it pairs well with just about any swimsuit!

Cinched Bralette Swim Top
Abercrombie & Fitches
Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottoms
Abercrombie & Fitch
MIAMI VICE TERRYCLOTH BUTTON UP TOP
Kittenish

Terrycloth is a low-key summer wardrobe must-have. Pile on the cozy material this time around.

CAYMAN BIKINI TOP
Kittenish
MIAMI VICE TERRYCLOTH SHORTS
Kittenish
Rainbow Blossom Shirt
Edify

We can’t get enough of this joyful rainbow print, and luckily, there’s three different ways to wear it.

Rainbow Blossom Shorts
Edify
Rainbow Blossom One-Piece
Edify
Jamilla Iridescent String Top
Frankies Bikinis

A matching set that doubles as a bikini cover-up is a summer wardrobe win.

Andrea Iridescent Ruffle Skirt
Frankies Bikinis
Dawson Iridescent Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Bambi Shirt
Nana Jacqueline

A bright pink silk shirt that you can pair with jeans or trousers once fall kicks in again.

Rubi Swimsuit
Nana Jacqueline
Out From Under Sandy Printed Y-Neck Bikini Top
Urban Outfitters

Halter bikini tops and dainty floral prints? Count me in!

Oasis Double-Tie Sarong
Urban Outfitters
lola wrap
Nua Swim

The biggest swim cover-up trend of the season? A wrap skirt.

katerina top
Nua Swim
katerina bottom
Nua Swim
THE PAREO IN SHEER LEOPARD PRINT ECO CHIFFON
Anemos

This chiffon halter dress is the ultimate beach-bound garment.

THE CLASSIC TRIANGLE BIKINI TOP IN LEOPARD PRINT
Anemos
THE MIDI HIGH-CUT BIKINI BOTTOM IN LEOPARD PRINT
Anemos
BRONTE LS TOP IN PRINT
P.E. Nation

A three-piece summer outfit doesn’t always have to match perfectly. We love mixing similar colorways together, too.

BRONTE REVERSIBLE HAT IN PRINT
P.E. Nation
INFINITY ONE PIECE IN HONEY
P.E. Nation
Ribbed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top
Aerie

Black swimwear on the beach has never looked better. You’re sure to look super chic at the beach with Aerie’s bandeau bikini top styled with bottoms and a cover-up of your choice.

Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Textured Sarong
Aerie