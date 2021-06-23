Now that you probably have your summer swimsuits covered, it’s time to upgrade your cover-up game. And it’s not just limited to the oversized linen dress you’re used to tossing on for the trek to the beach. This summer, cover-ups come in many forms, including rompers, matching sets, button-down shirts, and knit dresses that you’re bound to be obsessed with (if you aren’t already).

Creating a full beach look is a styling note that the Spring 2021 runways nailed, from Isabel Marant to Celine and Missoni. Elevating your cover-up wardrobe can also allow these pieces to go beyond your beachwear wardrobe and well into your everyday warm-weather closet. Ahead, we picked out our favorite cover-up pieces for all of your upcoming summer plans. Plus, we made sure the fabrics are still beach-proof with choices that come in lightweight cotton, sheer crochet, and this season’s favorite fabric: terrycloth.

Keep scrolling to shop the cover-up styles you’ll be stocking up on this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Summer 2021 Swim Cover-Up Trend: Playsuits And Rompers

The “playsuit,” more commonly known as the romper, is a fun and easy one-piece cover-up that you can wear off the beach, too. Instagram-favorite brands, such as Frankies Bikinis and Onia, have their own versions in bright summer patterns. When you’re not lucky enough to have your toes in the water, these pieces can be paired with your aviator shades and your go-to sandals for everyday wear.

Summer 2021 Swim Cover-Up Trend: Matching Sets

Staking a hard claim on Instagram — thanks to influencers like Amelie Zilber and Emma Chamberlain — the matching set is a cute and modern way to cover up your swimsuit. A natural extension of your loungewear, these cover-up sets can be quirkily styled with your favorite bucket hat and most comfortable Birkenstocks.

Summer 2021 Swim Cover-Up Trend: Button-Downs

The most classic and easiest of this summer’s cover-up trends is the button-down shirt. Inspired by menswear, these cotton or linen button-downs make for a fresh and simple post-beach look. Tie it up like Daisy Duke or wear it with baggy shorts for a slouchy cool-girl ensemble.

Summer 2021 Swim Cover-Up Trend: Knit Dresses

With knitwear having its moment from loungewear to bucket hats, it comes as no surprise that crochet dresses are a summer staple. From a netted midi Ganni dress to a sheer lavender L*Space dress, these throw-over frocks are a simple but elevated way to take your beachwear out. Pair with a bodysuit or hot pants for a going-out look.