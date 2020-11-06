Erika Harwood
13 Cute Cotton Panties You'll Want To Wear All Of The Time

It's time we show the classic underwear staple a little more respect.

Putting on real pants is challenging nowadays. Sometimes the easiest and most comfortable option is slipping into a pair of classic cotton underwear. Not all cotton panties are created equal, though. The year is 2020 and cute options are available and ready to stand out in your underwear drawer.

Celebrity brands like Savage x Fenty and Skims have changed the underwear game over the past few years, delivering comfortable panties in inclusive sizing that you won't be embarrassed to show off. Even period panties have come a long way, with stylist Karla Welch launching The Period Company with a collection of secure and sustainable undies for that time of the month.

Then you have the designer options. Does anyone need a pair of red briefs with the Versace logo on them? Unless you are Donatella herself, the answer is probably no. But are they cute? Yes. Will wearing them make you feel a littler bit cooler? It seems likely.

Whatever your style preference, there's a new pair of cotton underwear calling your name.

Modern Cotton Bikini Bottom
Calvin Klein

An underwear drawer wouldn't be complete without some Calvins.

Cotton Essentials Thong
Savage x Fenty

Never a wrong time to show your support for Rihanna.

The High Waisted
The Period Company

A sustainable, stretchy pair of underwear to live your best worry-free period lifestyle.

COTTON JERSEY CHEEKY TANGA
Skims

A cheeky cut in a soft pink.

Bandit Thong
Related Garments

Now you can finally match your checkered Vans to your underwear.

Petal Lace High Rise Brief
ThirdLove

A high-rise cotton brief with a petal lace pattern too good to not show off.

SUPIMA® Cotton V-kini with Contrast Trim
Hanky Panky

The vibrant lace trim will make this a standout in your underwear drawer.

Stretch-cotton briefs
Versace

No one actually needs Versace underwear...but it would certainly be nice to have.

Aerie Waffle Boybrief Underwear
Aerie

Cozy textured waffle fabric gets the underwear treatment, thanks to Aerie.

Mabel Hipster Belize
Araks

A granny panty that is decidedly not at all embarrassing.

The Cotton Bikini
Lively

Is this not what most work pants are these days?

Elastic Bell Pants – Cotton Rib
Baserange

The beloved rib knit trend can apply to your underwear, too.

The Hipster
Everlane

Supima cotton underwear? Yes, please.