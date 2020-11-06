Putting on real pants is challenging nowadays. Sometimes the easiest and most comfortable option is slipping into a pair of classic cotton underwear. Not all cotton panties are created equal, though. The year is 2020 and cute options are available and ready to stand out in your underwear drawer.

Celebrity brands like Savage x Fenty and Skims have changed the underwear game over the past few years, delivering comfortable panties in inclusive sizing that you won't be embarrassed to show off. Even period panties have come a long way, with stylist Karla Welch launching The Period Company with a collection of secure and sustainable undies for that time of the month.

Then you have the designer options. Does anyone need a pair of red briefs with the Versace logo on them? Unless you are Donatella herself, the answer is probably no. But are they cute? Yes. Will wearing them make you feel a littler bit cooler? It seems likely.

Whatever your style preference, there's a new pair of cotton underwear calling your name.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.