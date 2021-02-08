See Simone Rocha's Lookbook For Her Upcoming H&M Collab

After announcing their collaboration earlier this year, Simone Rocha and H&M have finally revealed the full collection's lookbook on Monday, ahead of its official release on March 11. Rocha says the designs were inspired by her home country of Ireland, as well as Hong Kong, texture, shape, tactility, history, family, intimacy, and joy.

"I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come," Rocha said in an official statement. "They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways."

Rocha is the first Irish designer to take part in H&M's designer collaboration series. It coincides with the 10th anniversary of her eponymous brand, as well. In addition to the designer's signature offerings for women, the collection will also include menswear, children's wear, and beauty.

Check out the upcoming collection, below, and don't forget to mark your calendars for March 11.

