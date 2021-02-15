Sporty & Rich Reimagines The Wallabee In New Collaboration

Clarks Originals has gotten plenty of stylish revamps from brands like Aimé Leon Dore, Supreme, and Tibi. On Monday, Sporty & Rich will be the latest fashion label to collaborate with Clarks on its iconic Wallabee shoe.

The classic silhouette has been reimagined in three limited-edition colorways: Merlot, Cream Puff, and Robin’s Egg Blue. The color choices came about after founder Emily Oberg once wore a baby blue cashmere turtleneck with her burgundy leather bag and fell in love with the color combination.

"The colors worked so beautifully together," she told NYLON over email. "Wallabees haven't been done in these exact colors before so I thought it was perfect, and then we added in cream because the best color in a Wallabee is cream."

As a fan of the footwear brand (and its signature Desert Boot), Oberg made an easy choice to work with Clarks Originals. "To me, the Wallabee embodies the sort of genderless image that I always try to incorporate into Sporty & Rich's aesthetic," she said in an official statement. "It perfectly ties together elegance and casual styles — not a dress shoe, but not quite a sneaker either. There really was no better shoe to work on for our first footwear collaboration."

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

For the partnership's campaign, Oberg showcased her brand's classic and effortless aesthetic, giving plenty of outfit options on how to wear the new Wallabee shoe. "I wanted it to be easy and relaxed menswear style. I wanted to show the different ways you can style Clarks — with a long dress, sweatpants, full denim, or a hoodie and a coat," said Oberg. "It was important for me that we showed the versatility of the shoe, and I hope we were able to do that."

Each pair of the new shoes will be accompanied with a coordinating leather tag with the original Sporty & Rich logo embossed in gold. The new collection is also made from a "soft, buttery pebbled leather," which is Oberg's favorite type, instead of Clarks Originals' typical suede.

The Sporty & Rich x Clarks Originals Wallabee will retail for $190 and is now available for purchase exclusively on SportyAndRich.com and Clarks.com before becoming available online at global retailers on Feb. 22. You can take a closer look at the collaboration and see how the Wallabee can be styled, below.

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich