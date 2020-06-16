17 Sporty Shorts & Sweatshorts To Wear This Summer

Now that the weather is warming up, your go-to sweatsuit might feel a bit too stuffy for quarantine. So our stylish solution is wearing sporty shorts, or better yet, sweatshorts all summer long.

Not only are they a comfortable alternative to your favorite denim cutoffs, but they come in a variety of styles, from leopard-printed mesh to cozy terry cloth, so you're bound to find a pair that suits your aesthetic. And while certain cities across the country are lifting lockdown restrictions, you can still sport these shorts in public, as well, like Aimé Leon Dore's checkered pair that's giving us more of an upcycling-meets-craftcore vibe or Canadian label Priory's slinky silk-like shorts in navy, which could easily be dressed up for when social gatherings are finally in the clear. Or, if you'd rather DIY a new pair of shorts, there's an easy trick to that, too. All you'll need are sweatpants and a pair of scissors.

Below, we picked out our favorite pairs of sporty shorts for you to stock up on this summer.

