17 Sporty Shorts & Sweatshorts To Wear This Summer

This style is for the anti-jorts crowd.

Now that the weather is warming up, your go-to sweatsuit might feel a bit too stuffy for quarantine. So our stylish solution is wearing sporty shorts, or better yet, sweatshorts all summer long.

Not only are they a comfortable alternative to your favorite denim cutoffs, but they come in a variety of styles, from leopard-printed mesh to cozy terry cloth, so you're bound to find a pair that suits your aesthetic. And while certain cities across the country are lifting lockdown restrictions, you can still sport these shorts in public, as well, like Aimé Leon Dore's checkered pair that's giving us more of an upcycling-meets-craftcore vibe or Canadian label Priory's slinky silk-like shorts in navy, which could easily be dressed up for when social gatherings are finally in the clear. Or, if you'd rather DIY a new pair of shorts, there's an easy trick to that, too. All you'll need are sweatpants and a pair of scissors.

Below, we picked out our favorite pairs of sporty shorts for you to stock up on this summer.

Leopard BBallers
Hot Lava

The bright blue and pastel purple takes this statement leopard print up a notch.

Lavender Tiér Shorts
TIER

We'll gladly trade our gray sweats for a pair of lavender shorts.

URBAN TRAIL SHORTS (PLUS SIZE)
Adidas

Nothing says sporty more than Adidas' three stripes.

CHECKERED NYLON SHORTS
Aimé Leon Dore

This checkered pair of shorts gives us an upcycling-meets-craftcore vibe.

Quinn Monogram
Eytys

This pair leans more towards undergarment than athleticwear, if that's your thing.

woven running shorts
Polo Ralph Lauren

These bright yellow shorts remind us of Polo's heyday in the '90s.

Rib Logo Short
Stüssy

The logo placement on these shorts is subtle but still makes a statement.

Tie-Dye Drawstring Short
Nike

We couldn't do a shopping roundup without a tie-dye option, could we?

Women's Baggies™ Shorts - 5"
Patagonia

If you're looking for a classic short that's sustainably made, Patagonia is it.

Kith Women Kasey Short
Kith

Kith added cool utilitarian details to its shorts.

Basic Towelling Shorts Red
L.F.Markey

A summer wardrobe wouldn't be complete without some terry-cloth pieces.

Women's Plus Size Stretch Woven Shorts 4"
All in Motion™

The neutral olive green shade of these shorts could easily be dressed up, too.

Running Short
Priory

Shiny silk and navy gives the humble sporty short a very chic upgrade.

Beige Refarid Shorts
Daily Paper

This beige-colored pair of shorts will go with everything.

Sweat Shorts - Avocado Clouds
Phlemuns

Cloud print and avocado green all wrapped into one garment? Into it.

Drawstring Waist Shorts
Nike Plus

The pop of pink brightens up your standard pair of sporty shorts.

Liam Short
Privacy Please

The ruched detailing elevates the short's simple style.