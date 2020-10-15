Erika Harwood
13 Statement Collar Tops To Stand Out In This Fall

It's time to spice up your blouse game.

A collared top is a staple piece for any wardrobe, but sometimes you just need something with a little more oomph. That's where the statement collar comes in. This fall, whether you're staying indoors or frolicking at the apple orchard, a bold collar is where it's at.

For those looking to add some drama to their wardrobe, there is a collared top for you. Olivia Latinovich's plaid crop top with mismatched print is guaranteed to turn heads and have people ask you where you got it from a respectable six-foot distance. If you're not wanting to completely halt traffic, Tach Clothing's Cisne wool cardigan with a colorful, oversized pointed collar could be for you.

From Peter Pan collars to full-on Victorian-inspired necklines, brands like Ganni, Custommade, Baacal, and more have all the statement-making collared tops you could possible want for this fall. Another plus is that you can show off this new outfit item both online and IRL, whether you're on a Zoom call or socially distancing outdoors. Check out some of the best, below.

Cisne Wool Collar Sweater Embroidered
TACH CLOTHING

An embroidered pointed collar to stand out among every other cardigan in your closet.

ORGANZA OVERSIZED SHIRT
Ganni

Embrace the fall foliage in this organza top with an oversized ruffled collar.

GRETEL BLOUSE BROWN PLAID
Olivia Latinovich

Crop tops can have fun collars, too.

Marina broderie anglaise cotton-poplin blouse
Sea

If the puffy shirt from 'Seinfeld' was, you know, good.

PEGGY CARDI GREEN
House of Sunny

A cardi to wear as a top (if you want) with a detachable oversized fur collar.

STRIPED SHIRT WITH A FRILLED COLLAR
Maje

A striped button up with a ruffled collar.

Ezra Ruffle Neck Top
Cynthia Rowley

A satin blouse with a Victorian-style neckline.

POLKA DOT SHIRT WITH CONTRASTING COLLAR
Maje

For that Wednesday Addams look.

Upcycled Western Shirt
Ganni x Levi's

An upcycled denim shirt with oversized Peter Pan collar, available for rent.

Marion Scarf Neck Blouse
Baacal

A classic white blouse with an oversized tie collar.

ECRU COTTON SHIRT WITH HIGH NECK
The Kooples

Dress like the Founding Fathers, but better.

Lamo Patchwork Blouse
Antik Batik

All patchwork should look this good.

Terra
Custommade

Make a statement with a big collar and lots of ruffles.