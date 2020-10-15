A collared top is a staple piece for any wardrobe, but sometimes you just need something with a little more oomph. That's where the statement collar comes in. This fall, whether you're staying indoors or frolicking at the apple orchard, a bold collar is where it's at.

For those looking to add some drama to their wardrobe, there is a collared top for you. Olivia Latinovich's plaid crop top with mismatched print is guaranteed to turn heads and have people ask you where you got it from a respectable six-foot distance. If you're not wanting to completely halt traffic, Tach Clothing's Cisne wool cardigan with a colorful, oversized pointed collar could be for you.

From Peter Pan collars to full-on Victorian-inspired necklines, brands like Ganni, Custommade, Baacal, and more have all the statement-making collared tops you could possible want for this fall. Another plus is that you can show off this new outfit item both online and IRL, whether you're on a Zoom call or socially distancing outdoors. Check out some of the best, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.