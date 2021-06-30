Summer knitwear may seem like an oxymoron but trust us, there’s a lot to be said for this major warm-weather trend. As cozy dressing monopolized winter and quarantine fashion in the form of coordinating sets and bra tops, sweater weather has taken on a new meaning and this year, it’s not just limited to the colder months. From knitted swimsuits and skirts to sweater cover-ups and dresses, knitwear is slowly becoming a summer staple, too.

Crochet pieces have also become a favorite on the Spring 2021 runways, as major brands like Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios, Fendi, and Gabriela Hearst featured summer-friendly knits in the form of dresses, rompers, skirts, tops, and shorts. Some styling tips included doubling down on the trend with a crochet bag or shoe or wearing knitwear over a bra-and-hot-pant set.

Celebrities and influencers have also embraced this trend as well, from Bella Hadid to Imani Randolph. And contemporary brands, such as Gimaguas, Calle Del Mar, and Paloma Wool continue to bring colorful, lightweight knitwear to the summer scene. Below, we picked some of our favorite summer-worthy knits for you to shop and stock on for all of those longer, warmer days ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.