Summer Knitwear Is Having A Moment And We’re Shopping The Trend Now

Keeping it cozy for the warmer months.

Summer knitwear may seem like an oxymoron but trust us, there’s a lot to be said for this major warm-weather trend. As cozy dressing monopolized winter and quarantine fashion in the form of coordinating sets and bra tops, sweater weather has taken on a new meaning and this year, it’s not just limited to the colder months. From knitted swimsuits and skirts to sweater cover-ups and dresses, knitwear is slowly becoming a summer staple, too.

Crochet pieces have also become a favorite on the Spring 2021 runways, as major brands like Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios, Fendi, and Gabriela Hearst featured summer-friendly knits in the form of dresses, rompers, skirts, tops, and shorts. Some styling tips included doubling down on the trend with a crochet bag or shoe or wearing knitwear over a bra-and-hot-pant set.

Celebrities and influencers have also embraced this trend as well, from Bella Hadid to Imani Randolph. And contemporary brands, such as Gimaguas, Calle Del Mar, and Paloma Wool continue to bring colorful, lightweight knitwear to the summer scene. Below, we picked some of our favorite summer-worthy knits for you to shop and stock on for all of those longer, warmer days ahead.

Crochet Doily Tank
Rebecca Taylor

This vintage-inspired top is an ode to your grandma’s doily but with a chic, minimal twist.

Ikebana
Paloma Wool

The open back and slit detailing give this midi dress an airy, summer feel.

Arya Romper
Lovers + Friends

In a nautical stipe, this colorful crochet romper is the ideal cover-up for your favorite suits.

Ribbed Short Apricot
Calle Del Mar

These sorbet-colored shorts can be worn over your swimsuit or paired with a full set for everyday summer vibes.

Brendana Mini Skirt
LoveShackFancy

This knit mini skirt is Cher Horowitz’s dream 2021 piece. Wear over a bodysuit or with a bikini top for a beachy look.

CRYSTAL GRANNY TANK
The Series

Made from crocheted vintage blankets, this one-of-a-kind top is the perfect colorful piece to spice up your denim shorts.

Ingrid Crochet Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
NIKKI CROCHET HIPSTER BIKINI BOTTOM
Frankies Bikinis

This checkered crochet swimsuit is the ultimate maximal summer look.

Soller Dress
Gimaguas

With a lemon-lime color palette, this crochet halter dress is your modern-day ‘70s girl fit.

Strappy Crochet Dress
Pull & Bear

In a retro-inspired crochet, this pastel-toned mini dress will dress up your puffy sandals and go-to baguette bag.

Alba Knit Cardigan
Tach Clothing

This sweet cropped cardigan features floral embroidery that gives a retro feel.

HIBISCUS AARONS SET
House of Sunny

This tropical print knit pant is the bottom half to your summer dream set.

Deuce Cable Tube
Le Superbe

This vintage-style Americana top is a nautical addition to your summer wardrobe.

Rhea Pointelle Crop Top
For Love & Lemons

A summer version of the knit bra, this powder blue pointelle top can be paired with a matching cardigan.

RIBBED MIDI TUB SKIRT
Victor Glemaud

This midi column skirt has a vibrant stripe pattern and a comfortable cotton-cashmere blend.

Rue Knit Button Front Dress
Line & Dot

This pistachio-colored dress features a lightweight rib knit perfect for summer nights.

PORTOFINO TOP
Staud

Your white crochet crop top is complete with a pretty floral hem.

RELAXED SLEEVELESS KNIT TOP
Source Unknown

This slinky, light knit pairs effortlessly with your sarong skirt or your baggy jeans.

Leon Shorts
YanYan Knits

Easily thrown on with a white button down or over your one-piece, these knit shorts are a guaranteed versatile summer piece.

DYLAN CROCHET BIKINI TOP
Cult Gaia
DYLAN CROCHET BIKINI BOTTOM
Cult Gaia

This fun, crochet bikini makes for the trendiest beachwear and can even be worn under your sheer knit cover-ups.

Miami Chick Ribbed Bike Shorts
JoosTricot

For your summer lounge days, these neutral knit bike shorts will become your cozy go-to.