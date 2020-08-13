Maria Bobila and Jacquelyn Greenfield
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Kendall Jenner is seen in Tribeca on September 11, 2021 in New Yo...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

19 Sweater Vests To Finally Add To Your Knitwear Collection

Consider this style the anti-cardigan trend.

The fashion world could not be happier that fall has officially arrived. The arrival of cooler temperatures will mean it’s time to swap out our tanks for cozy knits, and the one style we’re making sure to add to our wardrobe is the sweater vest.

Consider it the anti-cardigan trend for those who aren’t fond of the button-up look. Last year, we saw the resurgence of the sweater vest truly take off with luxury brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci sending their own versions down the runway. Plus, with consumerism moving more into secondhand shopping, places like Depop, Etsy, and your local thrift shop can offer one-of-a-kind styles. What we love about this sweater is that there’s a certain style for everyone. The classic V-neck, argyle printed vest is the ultimate homage to preppy wardrobes, while a button-down, slouchy type gives off more of a vintage vibe. There’s also the crewneck sweater vest, which you can layer over a shirt or wear on its own.

Currently, there are plenty of options for this knitwear favorite, and as fall kicks in, we’re sure there will be so many more. Below, we’ve picked out quite a few good ones that you can shop right now.

Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater Vest
Rowing Blazers

Princess Diana’s iconic sheep sweater also comes in vest form.

ONL Paris Life Roll Vest Pullover
The Latest Scoop

If you love turtlenecks, this sweater vest will be your new favorite.

Ganni Smiley Knitted Vest Top
Farfetch

This smiley graphic Ganni sweater vest is such a fun twist on a traditional argyle.

ASOS Design Knitted Vest with Fairisle Pattern
ASOS

Another fun pattern for sweater vests is Fair Isle, making each design unique.

Westley Vest
Kerisma

The most classic sweater vest pattern in the perfect fall hues of orange and navy.

Lea & Viola Cable Knit Sweater vest, $98
Anthropologie

Swap your favorite cable-knit crewneck for this cozy V-neck sweater vest.

Eryn Wool Fair Isle Vest
Frances Valentine

This cool blue tone Fair Isle sweater is such a fun way to add color to your wardrobe this season.

Cross Dollar Knit Vest in White
Ksubi

Bring tennis whites into the fall with this varsity-style sweater vest.

Strawberry Button Knit Vest
& Other Stories

We’re calling it, you’ll be seeing this pretty shade of pink popping up this season.

Eliza Mohair Vest in Royal
Frisson Knits

Remember that cerulean blue sweater Anne Hathaway wore in the Devil Wears Prada? This is the sweater vest version you need.

Sunday Best Winston Sweater Vest
Aritzia

If you’re not new to the classic versions of sweater vests give this funky print a try.

Split V-neck Knitted Vest
BloomChic

A split hem adds a great layer to the sweater vest trend.

Eva Franco Shimmer Striped Sweater Tee
Anthropologie

While this sweater vest is more on the thinner side in terms of material, it’s such a great layering piece you can wear far beyond the fall season.

Fangio Vest in Fungo Camel
Lisa Says Gah

Who wouldn’t want to wear mushrooms on a sweater vest?

Knit Sweater Vest Dress
H&M

You can even wear a sweater vest in dress form.

BDG Maclaine Patterned Sweater Vest
Urban Outfitters

It might be us, but this patchwork sweater vest is giving us 2021 Ferris Bueller vibes.

Kendall & Kylie School Girl Vest
Pacsun

Give the boxy look a try with this cropped sweater vest.

Argyle Wool Sweater Vest
Ralph Lauren

For those who love to wear black and other tonal colors, this argyle gem is just what your wardrobe needs.

Sweater Vest
Dynamite

The layering options are endless with this long sweater vest version.

