The fashion world could not be happier that fall has officially arrived. The arrival of cooler temperatures will mean it’s time to swap out our tanks for cozy knits, and the one style we’re making sure to add to our wardrobe is the sweater vest.

Consider it the anti-cardigan trend for those who aren’t fond of the button-up look. Last year, we saw the resurgence of the sweater vest truly take off with luxury brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci sending their own versions down the runway. Plus, with consumerism moving more into secondhand shopping, places like Depop, Etsy, and your local thrift shop can offer one-of-a-kind styles. What we love about this sweater is that there’s a certain style for everyone. The classic V-neck, argyle printed vest is the ultimate homage to preppy wardrobes, while a button-down, slouchy type gives off more of a vintage vibe. There’s also the crewneck sweater vest, which you can layer over a shirt or wear on its own.

Currently, there are plenty of options for this knitwear favorite, and as fall kicks in, we’re sure there will be so many more. Below, we’ve picked out quite a few good ones that you can shop right now.

