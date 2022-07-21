How To Level Up Your Swimwear, Inspired By Paraiso’s 2022 Miami Swim Week

Fashion
Here’s how to spice up your swimwear this summer and beyond.
Paraiso Miami Beach just wrapped up its 2022 Swim Week, and the jam-packed schedule featured some of the biggest swimwear trends to come.
Over the four-day event, designers showcased their latest offerings down the catwalk, along with new ways to style summer-ready bikinis and one-pieces with full-on maximalist accessories.
Tap through to see how to style your swimwear from 2022 Paraiso Miami Swim Week for your next summer vacation and beyond, ahead.