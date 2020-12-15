Telfar And Converse's Collab Is Available Now (And Not Sold Out Yet)

It's been exactly 30 years since Telfar debuted its collaboration with Converse on the runway during Paris Fashion Week. OK, it was actually in September 2019, but few things have shown time to be a construct quite like this year. At long last, the collection is available to shop and is somehow not entirely sold out... yet.

The collection is a small "pre-collaboration" capsule that includes a series of '70s-inspired graphic T-shirts, a retro basketball jersey, track pants, a hoodie, and two new takes on the Converse Chuck 70 high-top sneaker. The recent drop is just a hint of what's to come from Converse and Telfar, as their collaboration will have an even bigger, more official release in 2021.

Despite a failed collaboration with Gap that the latter brand backed out of earlier this year, Telfar has been busy with its weekly drops of handbags, T-shirts, and accessories, as well as its upcoming partnership with UGG. The full collab is expected sometime next year, but Telfar offered a 24-hour pre-sale of the brand's shearling handbags last month.

"I like the ubiquity," Telfar said of UGG. "I like that they are unisex — and I like that it's a fashion item that is a Christmas gift for thousands of people. That's exactly what I'm into."

Until that drops, enjoy the newly launched Telfar x Converse collab. Shop the new collection, below.

