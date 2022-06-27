The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring 2023

Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2023 has officially concluded its presentations with the return of reigning fashion houses like Dior and Louis Vuitton to emerging talent redefining the city.

As expected from the French fashion capital, the coveted catwalks showcased must-watch trends of the Spring 2023 season ahead. We were also eyeing the red carpet, and we were lucky to be treated to the best celebrity fashion yet from our favorite style stars, from Blackpink and BTS to the Euphoria cast and more.