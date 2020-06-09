Gabrielle Prescod and Erika Harwood
This Mini Skirt Trend Is What You'll Want To Wear All Summer

The must-wear garment of the mid-2000s is having a bit of a renaissance.

Summer doesn’t start officially until late June, which feels wrong. All the trees have leaves on them, the sun is shining, and the hot days have officially started to outnumber the cold ones (apologies if you live in the Southern hemisphere, as this does not apply there). While it may not be officially summer, we're declaring that summer is here, regardless, which means it’s time to take out the shorts, and yes, the mini skirts.

Mini skirts are having a bit of renaissance. The must-wear, lower-body garment of the mid-2000s was replaced by shorts and maxi skirts in the years that followed. But fashion is cyclical, and mini skirts are slowly making their way back into closets and onto our bodies.

There are many ways to make your mini skirt stand out in a sea of others, and one of those is a new subtle, but striking detail that has been popping up this is season: a slit. No, slits are not just reserved for Angelina Jolie and red carpet gowns. Whether you prefer a denim mini or a body-hugging tube skirt, there is a slit option available for those who want to show off even more leg.

Below are some of our favorites for summer, which as we previously stated, is definitely here.

Motel Sheny Skirt
Superdown

Cheetah print is a neutral, and this skirt goes with everything.

X Skirt
UNIF

This hip-hugging skirt features a hidden side zip for easy on-and-off wear.

Satin Slit Miniskirt
Danielle Guizio

This satin version was made for a hot summer day.

Midnight Magic Skirt
Free People

The side zipper lets you choose how much (more) leg you want to show off.

Shibori Denim Huna Skirt
Daily Paper

The tie-dye trend is still going strong. Swap your printed sweats for this denim mini skirt version.

Feels Like Summer Mini Skirt
Verge Girl

The pattern on this summer skirt kind of looks like ice cream if you squint the right way.

Strappy Skirt
Arianne Elmy

This strappy skirt features a front-placed slit, which is perfect while standing and dangerous while sitting.

Denim Corset Skirt
Fenty

This denim skirt's slit is more of a rounded cut out if you're into that sort of thing.

Superdown Abi Snap Button Mini Skirt
Revolve

Another adjustable slit, this time with sporty snaps.

Satin High Waist Floral Print Design With Thigh Slit Mini Skirt
Vanity Potion Boutique

Everything you could ask for in a mini skirt: cute pattern, light fabric, and a little space for some extra leg showing.

Darren Notched Pelmut Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters

If you're looking for a more modest slit, this retro plaid version has you covered.

Mini Skirt In Ditsy Floral
Daisy Street

The mini floral motif will brighten anyone's day.

Le Slit Front Miniskirt
Frame

The little front slit adds some flare to the classic white denim mini.

Slit and Run Leather Mini Skirt
BB Dakota

Two slits are better than one!