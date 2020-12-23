Erika Harwood
Courtesy of Donni

Fashion

The Best Two-Toned Fashion Pieces To Shop For Spring

Two is always better than one.

fb
tw

We have a feeling that 2021 will be the year of people dressing like they've never gone out in public before. If it's possible, allow yourself to put away the sweatsuits, throw on real pants, and experiment with new trends. Two-toned fashion is one of the big trends for spring next year, and it's not as daunting of a look as it may seem.

Whether you want to add some excitement to your cardigans, spice up your jeans, or experiment with new accessories, two-toned pieces are available for just about every area of your closet that's in need of some freshening up. Brads like Staud, Summersalt, Donni, and more have already gotten ahead on one of the year's coolest trends, offering colorblocked-but-better options in knitwear, denim, shoes, short sets, skirts, and beyond. Whatever you decide on, it's sure to be a conversation starter and spotlight piece in your 2021 sartorial arsenal.

Below, we've rounded up 14 of the coolest two-toned items so you can start stocking up now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cargo Sweater Ivory Sage
Staud

The ribbed cardigan isn't going anywhere, it's just getting a little upgrade.

Dakota Ankle Boot
Looks Like Summer

Ankle boots don't always get the spotlight, but these are a different story.

Le Sylvie Black Indigo Mix Playtha
Frame

Can't decide between blue jeans and black jeans? Now you don't have to.

Shoko Sweater
Staud

A colorblocked V-neck dress with a small front slit.

COLORBLOCK TOTE BAG
Hozen

This bag combines two big trends for 2021: colorblocking and oversized totes.

Hermes asymmetric pleated cotton and lamé midi skirt
ARTCLUB

The mullet of skirts: business on one side, party on the other.

The Luxe Cashmere Blend Two-Tone Sweater
Summersalt

Stay cozy in this two-toned ribbed cashmere sweater.

DUO SWEATER CARDI
Donni

Don't forget the matching shorts for this one.

Zip Zag Crystal Choker Necklace
Area

Maybe you're over chokers, or maybe you were just waiting for them to get a cool new upgrade.

Milena Cropped Rib Knit Sweater
Amur

The criss-cross neckline offers a new twist on the mockneck sweater.

Relaxed Two-Tone Jean
Eloquii

A more subtle take on the two-toned trend.

Runway Cable Chuck 70
Converse

A cableknit sweater reinterpreted as a Converse high-top.

Two Good Two-Tone Mini Dress
Kiss The Sky

Florals for spring isn't so boring anymore.

Red & Blue Margarita Bikini
Gil Rodriguez

Get an early start on swimwear shopping with this two-toned version.