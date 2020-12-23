We have a feeling that 2021 will be the year of people dressing like they've never gone out in public before. If it's possible, allow yourself to put away the sweatsuits, throw on real pants, and experiment with new trends. Two-toned fashion is one of the big trends for spring next year, and it's not as daunting of a look as it may seem.

Whether you want to add some excitement to your cardigans, spice up your jeans, or experiment with new accessories, two-toned pieces are available for just about every area of your closet that's in need of some freshening up. Brads like Staud, Summersalt, Donni, and more have already gotten ahead on one of the year's coolest trends, offering colorblocked-but-better options in knitwear, denim, shoes, short sets, skirts, and beyond. Whatever you decide on, it's sure to be a conversation starter and spotlight piece in your 2021 sartorial arsenal.

Below, we've rounded up 14 of the coolest two-toned items so you can start stocking up now.

