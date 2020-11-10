Jacquelyn Greenfield
13 Mesh Bras To Wear Even If You Hate Wearing Bras Now

The only bra we're wearing in 2020.

With a variety of brands and designers revamping the way women wear and think about their bras, it's easy to see how they're no longer an item that was meant to be hidden, but rather seen now. Since the launch of CUUP and its signature power-mesh material, mesh bras have literally been everywhere, from Instagram feeds to red carpets. Made from breathable and smoothing material, mesh bras are becoming more and more ideal to wear as an everyday item, underneath any outfit — or as the outfit.

If there's anything to take away from summer styling and trends it's that a bra isn't always just a bra. It has way more to offer than just great support, as it's quickly becoming our go-to as a standalone top or the foundation for stylish layering. (We love to pair a mesh bra with a slouchy cardigan or oversized sweatshirt for peak coziness.)

Whether you're relaxing at home or prepping for your next thirst trap, mesh bras have become a favorite to throw on and show off. If the idea of a bra-turned-top is not your style, we still encourage you to give mesh bras a try. They're so comfy against your skin that you might even forget that you're wearing a bra in the first place.

From the classic triangle to a daring plunge, we've rounded up the best mesh bras to shop and wear now, below.

The Balconette
CUUP

This is the classic mesh bra - with a balconette cup giving a sexy silhouette.

Savage Not Sorry Low-Plunge Unlined Glissenette Bra
Savage x Fenty

This light lavender shade will look great on almost any skin tone.

The Daredevil Sheer Unlined Demi
TellTale

This classic style bra works great for those with fuller breasts.

Linda C Bralette
Honey Birdette

This striped-mesh design works great to be worn by itself.

Maison Close Mesh Soft-cut Bra
Farfetch

We’ve been obsessed with this chocolate-hued brown so much this season.

Soire Confidence Molded Underwire Bra
Cosabella

Known for its super popular mesh thongs, Cosabella’s Soire collection has mesh bras in almost every color imaginable.

Bordelle Cabaret Triangle Bra
Farfetch

The straps on this bralette are a great compliment to the soft sexy mesh.

Mesh Strapless Bra
Skims

This strapless bra offers great smoothing abilities underneath any shirt.

Gossard Glossies Moulded Bra
Journelle

This super cute sheer mesh bra is available all the way up to a J cup.

Valentina Demi Bra
Journelle

This polka-dot bra is all you need underneath a blazer for a hot going-out fit.

Mesh & Lace High Neck Halter Bra
Love, Vera

This high-neck bra can be worn by itself as a super sexy top.

Fleur Of England Desert Rose Balcony Bra
Anya Lust

This rose-gold mesh cup bra is made from luxury Italian tulle.

Margaux Longline Underwire Bra
For Love & Lemons

A classic red bra with just the right touch of lace. What’s not to love about this?