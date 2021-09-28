Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have just ventured into a new fashion realm. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, The Row debuted its first-ever (and, might we add, freakin’ adorable) children’s wear collection.

Following the successful launch of Thom Browne’s preppy kids’ line back in January, it seems that more unexpected luxury brands are stepping into this new territory full force. Although The Row is known for its timeless minimal pieces in neutral tones, its kids’ clothes are much more playful and colorful, and the designer duo are focusing on “building around the basics” for the new category, according to an exclusive story with W Magazine

The gender-neutral pieces range from loose-fitted cashmere pants, comfy crewnecks and beanies to belted cardigans and mini-versions of the brand’s popular velvet slip-ons. Plus, The Row’s new collection avoids using zippers, lace, and any other unnecessary materials to make the clothes a fully comfortable experience. And if you’re looking to gift a child in your life something other than clothing, there’s also an elevated version of the classic hacky sack, which is made from cashmere and filled with pearl couscous instead of plastic beads.

“The items have to have a sense of practicality, ease, and comfort,” Mary-Kate shared with W Magazine. “We think of this for our main collections, but it’s even more important for kids. Over the past 10 years, we’ve personalized cashmere onesies and blanket sets for our clients and friends who have had kids. We wanted to explore that in a bigger way.”

“Kids are the heart of creativity. They should be able to pick and choose what they want to wear, no matter what,” added Ashley. Although, we’re not sure if we would trust a bunch of pre-schoolers with a $700 cashmere sweater just yet.

The new capsule collection, with sizes ranging from 2 to 10 years and prices from $390 to $790, will be available to shop in stores at the end of September. In addition, proceeds from the sales will also be donated to charities across Los Angeles, New York, and London to continue support of children’s health, education, and overall well-being.

In the meantime, you can view The Row’s first-ever children’s wear collection in more detail, below.

Jeff Henrikson/Courtesy of The Row

