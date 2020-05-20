The fashion industry has gone through some major changes over the past few months, from struggling small businesses and major brands filing for bankruptcy to top executives and designers calling for an overhaul of the traditional fashion calendar. The industry's future may be in flux, but The Yes, an AI-powered app that launched on Wednesday and was co-founded by former COO of Stitch Fix Julie Bornstein and Google and Groupon alum Amit Aggarwal, is betting on a new way for us to shop online.

The Yes aims to relieve decision fatigue while hyper-personalizing every product choice to the user's fashion taste. "No two people will ever have the same experience on The Yes," Senior VP of Brand Partnerships Lisa Green tells NYLON. "What we're doing is providing an opportunity to stop scrolling and start shopping. This idea that when I want a black dress and you want a black dress and we both get served up the exact same results, if you actually think about it, it feels antiquated." So, The Yes is built to offer you the black dress that you really, actually would want to shop.

After downloading the app, The Yes takes you through a survey to learn more about your personal style: favorite brands, ideal color palette, styles of tops and bottoms that you usually wear, sizing preferences, etc. The answers will help curate The Yes's shopping feed, and every time you open the app, it will ask you to give a "yes" or "no" answer to different fashion pieces, which will help provide even more data for the app to refresh and renew its offerings. Plus, you won't have to scour the web to make sure you're getting the best price, either. The Yes has a patent-pending price-match technology to give you the most affordable items online.

Courtesy of The Yes

At launch, The Yes has partnered directly with 150 fashion brands, from high-end labels like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga and mainstream names Everlane and Aritzia to indie favorites like Staud, Cult Gaia, and La Ligne. "We really run the gamut of helping customers fill out their entire wardrobe and not really being fixated on one level of the price point spectrum or another," says Green. Not only will you be given a slew of trusty brands to shop, but you also might discover some new ones to love. Each of the brand's pages on the app are even arranged to show items that best suit your aesthetic and shopping habits.

"We've spent a ton of time perfecting the search within the app so that it's actually good and useful and meaningful," says Green. "It's a new way of shopping, but we want to maintain the simple pleasure around shopping, which is finding what you want and being able to buy it."

Whether you plan on making a purchase on The Yes or not, we suggest you download and check out the app for yourself. For every app download, the company will be donating $1 to Good+Foundation and its efforts towards helping families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.