The first Monday in May looks a lot less glamorous this year. The 2020 Met Gala has been postponed until an unknown date and the Costume Institute's About Time exhibition has been pushed back until October due to the COVID-19 crisis. Instead of spending hours getting ready for the biggest red carpet event of the year, celebrities, designers, stylists, and hair and makeup artists are currently holed up in their homes reminiscing on years past. Luckily, they've all felt compelled to share those moments on Instagram. Derek Blasberg's Instagram page alone could make up a whole article with his many selfies with many famous people.

Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, Donatella Versace, and more have all posted throwback moments of their favorite memories from the annual event. The standout, however, is probably one posted by Alexa Chung, showing her inside a basketball hoop next to Harry Styles at an after party in 2019. Said photo was also taken by Justin Theroux. Only at the Met Gala, baby.

"Straight from the afterparty last year I took a 6am flight from New York directly to the Next In Fashion set in LA," she wrote. "So if I look a bit wobbly in the Military episode now you know why."

See that incredible moment and much more from previous Met Galas, below.