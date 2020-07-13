Jeena Sharma
It's Time To Swap Your Tie-Dye Sweats For Tie-Dye Dresses This Summer

The popular DIY-friendly print is still going strong.

Tie-dye prints have had an on-and-off relationship with fashion. For the past few seasons, however, the print has been thriving on the runways of almost every major designer. This season is no different, as the coveted style returns for the summer.

The psychedelic print that first found its footing in the '60s can credit its recent resurgence to people spending endless hours in quarantine on DIY tie-dye projects, soon becoming the popular at-home sweatsuit's motif of choice. The experimentations have also led to various takes on the trend, including muted versions to extreme vibrant ones for the dedicated fans. And now that the weather is much warmer, it's officially time to swap your tie-dye sweats for tie-dye dresses.

Below, we picked our favorites that you can buy right now.

Abigail Dress - Tie-Dye
FRNCH

The watercolor effect is a more artsy take on the tie-dye print.

Daisy Tie-dyed Crinkled Cotton-gauze Dress
Honorine

This breathable cotton dress is inspired from the oceans and beaches of California. Even if you can't make the trip, at least you can wear the dress.

Auris Tie-Dye Asymmetric Dress
Retrofete

A high-end version of the trend, so you have an excuse to wear tie-dye to your fanciest outing.

Tie-Dyed Print Slip Dress
French Connection

This relaxed slip dress is tailored to fit any body type and is also just really cute.

Ervalia tie-dye denim mini dress
Isabel Marant

Save this one for a special occasion. But buy now for a massive discount!

Satin Mini Smock Dress in Tie Dye Print
Asos

As if the vibrant take on the tie-dye wasn't convincing enough, the slouchy silhouette and easy fit make it an obvious choice.

Simple Kind of Love Blue Tie-Dye Short Sleeve Midi Dress
Lulus

Both casual and chic, this midi dress in a stretchy jersey knit is designed to look good on anybody.

Tie-Dye Cotton Dress
MSGM

The vibrant pink color only adds to the dress's fun flared silhouette. Pair with sneakers for a cool, casual look.

Samiyah Slip Dress in Cream Tie Dye
Which We Want

There are only so many ways you can go wrong with a slip dress, this is not one of them. A definite must-buy!

Tie Dye Sweatshirt Dress
Fraiche by J

If you can't part ways with your sweatsuit, this sweatshirt dress is a great replacement.

Megan Midi Dress
Rachel Antonoff

The utility-style belt and cargo pockets is a nice contrast to the romantic puffy sleeves.

Elijah Dress
Privacy Please

The ruche detail dresses up this casual T-shirt dress.

Mireille Tie-Dye Mini Dress
Marcia

This turtleneck tie-dye dress will be a favorite in the fall, too.