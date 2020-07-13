It's Time To Swap Your Tie-Dye Sweats For Tie-Dye Dresses This Summer

Tie-dye prints have had an on-and-off relationship with fashion. For the past few seasons, however, the print has been thriving on the runways of almost every major designer. This season is no different, as the coveted style returns for the summer.

The psychedelic print that first found its footing in the '60s can credit its recent resurgence to people spending endless hours in quarantine on DIY tie-dye projects, soon becoming the popular at-home sweatsuit's motif of choice. The experimentations have also led to various takes on the trend, including muted versions to extreme vibrant ones for the dedicated fans. And now that the weather is much warmer, it's officially time to swap your tie-dye sweats for tie-dye dresses.

Below, we picked our favorites that you can buy right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.