The Best Fashion Moments From The 2023 Venice Film Festival

Summer is coming to a close, and that means the Venice Film Festival is back to end the season on a high note. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 9, the biggest names in the global film industry head to the elaborate gathering, but this year looks a bit different.

The 80th edition of the festival coincides with the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and while many stars had to opt out of attending, some actors and producers have applied for waivers to promote their works — Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Michael Mann’s Ferrari are just some of many highly anticipated projects set to release in the following months. Our must-watch A-listers have also been spotted at various events and parties over the weekend that coincided with the festival, like amFAR’s charity and auction gala, Miu Miu’s Women’s Tale event, and Giorgio Armani’s One Night Only party.

Take a look at our roundup of the best and buzziest fashion from the 2023 Venice Film Festival so far, ahead.

Jacob Elordi Wearing Valentino. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny Wearing Miu Miu. Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Rodarte. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Coppola Wearing Chanel. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Loro Piana. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Benedetta Porcaroli Wearing Prada. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Prada. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Bella Thorne Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney Wearing Miu Miu. Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

View on Instagram Wearing Giorgio Armani.

Wearing Miu Miu. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow Wearing Giorgio Armani. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Corrin Wearing Miu Miu. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Dominique Fishback Wearing Miu Miu. Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart Wearing Miu Miu. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Camila Mendes Wearing Miu Miu. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sadie Sink Wearing Miu Miu. Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

India Amarteifio Wearing Miu Miu. Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever Anderson Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger Wearing Pinko. Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Ora Wearing Stephane Rolland. Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Wearing Armani Privé. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neelam Gill Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kerry Washington Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Coleman Wearing Miu Miu. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Wearing Giorgio Armani. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carla Bruni Wearing Saint Laurent. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adriana Lima Wearing Pinko. Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images