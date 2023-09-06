VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04:Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi attend a red carpet for the movie "Prisc...
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Fashion Moments From The 2023 Venice Film Festival

The stars did not disappoint on the red carpet.

Summer is coming to a close, and that means the Venice Film Festival is back to end the season on a high note. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 9, the biggest names in the global film industry head to the elaborate gathering, but this year looks a bit different.

The 80th edition of the festival coincides with the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and while many stars had to opt out of attending, some actors and producers have applied for waivers to promote their works — Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Michael Mann’s Ferrari are just some of many highly anticipated projects set to release in the following months. Our must-watch A-listers have also been spotted at various events and parties over the weekend that coincided with the festival, like amFAR’s charity and auction gala, Miu Miu’s Women’s Tale event, and Giorgio Armani’s One Night Only party.

Take a look at our roundup of the best and buzziest fashion from the 2023 Venice Film Festival so far, ahead.

Jacob Elordi

Wearing Valentino.Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Bottega Veneta.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny

Wearing Miu Miu.Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Rodarte.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Coppola

Wearing Chanel.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Loro Piana.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Benedetta Porcaroli

Wearing Prada.Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing Prada.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Wearing Miu Miu.Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani.

Wearing Miu Miu.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Wearing Giorgio Armani.Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Corrin

Wearing Miu Miu.Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Dominique Fishback

Wearing Miu Miu.Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

Wearing Miu Miu.Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Camila Mendes

Wearing Miu Miu.Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Wearing Miu Miu.Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

India Amarteifio

Wearing Miu Miu.Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever Anderson

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger

Wearing Pinko.Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Wearing Stephane Rolland.Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Wearing Armani Privé.Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neelam Gill

Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Coleman

Wearing Miu Miu.Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Wearing Giorgio Armani.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carla Bruni

Wearing Saint Laurent.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino.Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Wearing Pinko.Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Pinko.Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images