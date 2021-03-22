Believe it or not, fashion month is still going strong, and Tokyo Fashion Week just wrapped its Fall 2021 season on Saturday, March 20. Officially known as Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo and dubbed the “most famous fashion festival of Japan,” this particular event marked a big return for the major city’s thriving street style scene.

“Every year, Tokyo Fashion Week is hit by snow and heavy rain somehow. This time, it started on a rare sunny spring day,” on-the-ground journalist Yoshika Kurata told Business of Fashion. “For the first time in a long time, we saw street snapping.”

We’re always looking to Japan to help us predict the next big fashion trend, and among the stylish crowd, we noticed plenty of mixed floral prints, platform sneakers, ruffled accents, and more. One specific look that stood out? The pussy bow, which is traditionally added to blouses or created with a neck scarf.

The romantic detail is usually saved for fancy occasions or a fashion statement moment, like Kamala Harris’ look from her election win last year. (Plus, the pussy bow has a political history of serving as a sort of sartorial symbol for protest.) But much like Tokyo’s showgoers excitedly dressing up for public outings again, we can’t help but assume that this street style trend might get even bigger later this year.

See the best street style looks from Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2021, below.

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images