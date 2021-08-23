If you still have a Team Edward shirt or any other Twilight merch buried deep in the back of your closet in your childhood bedroom, now is the time to dig that baby out. The Twilight Saga renaissance is upon us, thanks in part to the franchise streaming on Netflix, last year’s release of the long-awaited Midnight Sun (a retelling of the first Twilight book but from Edward’s POV), and maybe, most importantly, Olivia Rodrigo’s reveal as a passionate Twihard. Stars, they’re just like us!

It’s been 13 years since the first Twilight movie came out, and so many of us are still waxing nostalgic about Edward’s sparkle and dreaming of taking a trip to Forks. (Though, some of us are thirsting more for Charlie Swan than Edward these days). The only natural step is to take a cue from Rodrigo and sport some Twilight-themed goodies of our own.

Over on Twitter, there is a serious call for Twilight merchandise (Summit Entertainment, you better be listening!). Sellers on Mercari and Depop are taking advantage of the craze by selling old tees and other licensed merch for hundreds of dollars. Thankfully, there are more affordable options to show off your unwavering love for what some may call... the greatest love story ever told. You can find original merch if you search on Amazon and eBay, but Etsy has the best assortment of Twilight bootlegs right now, hands down.

