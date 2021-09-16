If you’re already a leggings or bike-shorts lover, then the unexpected layering piece that your athleisure (or activewear) wardrobe needs this fall is the unitard. With the workout dress already having a moment, this style is definitely the functional substitute. Also known as a playsuit, workout bodysuit, or onesie, this one-piece is the new pseudo-staple that can be utilized for work (from home) or play. Although seemingly intimidating to wear, the trend has fun and interesting styling options that will allow you to integrate it into many of your fall looks.

This unitard trend has become an A-list favorite of Kendall Jenner and J. Lo, as well as designers such as Prada and Emilio Pucci. Whether it be post-workout style or an errand-day look, the playsuit has claimed its multifunctional title in the post-lockdown loungewear world. Styling ideas include wearing your jumpsuit under a chunky knit or open button down and pairing with sneakers, slides, or even loafers for a casual ‘fit. This athleisure piece also lasts well into your spring and summer wardrobe, too.

So if you’re looking for a new substitute to your favorite bike shorts or a one-and-done workout look with more functionality than a dress, the unitard is the ideal purchase. Scroll down to shop some of our top activewear onesie picks, below.

