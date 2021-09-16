Copelyn Bengel
Fashion

19 Athleisure Unitards You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Closet

If you’re already a leggings or bike-shorts lover, then the unexpected layering piece that your athleisure (or activewear) wardrobe needs this fall is the unitard. With the workout dress already having a moment, this style is definitely the functional substitute. Also known as a playsuit, workout bodysuit, or onesie, this one-piece is the new pseudo-staple that can be utilized for work (from home) or play. Although seemingly intimidating to wear, the trend has fun and interesting styling options that will allow you to integrate it into many of your fall looks.

This unitard trend has become an A-list favorite of Kendall Jenner and J. Lo, as well as designers such as Prada and Emilio Pucci. Whether it be post-workout style or an errand-day look, the playsuit has claimed its multifunctional title in the post-lockdown loungewear world. Styling ideas include wearing your jumpsuit under a chunky knit or open button down and pairing with sneakers, slides, or even loafers for a casual ‘fit. This athleisure piece also lasts well into your spring and summer wardrobe, too.

So if you’re looking for a new substitute to your favorite bike shorts or a one-and-done workout look with more functionality than a dress, the unitard is the ideal purchase. Scroll down to shop some of our top activewear onesie picks, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sportswear Icon Clash
Nike

This soft yellow unitard is designed to be an extension of your quintessential Nike bike shorts.

GARMENT DYE BRA TANK BIKETARD
Los Angeles Apparel

This unitard is made of a casual but comfy cotton spandex blend.

Romeo Bodysuit
Tankair Studio

The long-sleeve version of your activewear playsuit has a dainty sweetheart neckline and silk ruched cup details.

Cami Jumpsuit
New Balance x Bandier

This full-length jumpsuit has sporty contrast stitching and a trendy flared silhouette.

LUNA UNITARD
Lacausa

In a subtle tie-dye, this unitard has a cami cut with a low back. Pair under a white button down with tube socks and loafers for a coffee run.

Arrow Active Bodysuit
Port De Bras

This neutral jumpsuit features graphic black-and-white details and is made of a sustainable nylon fabric.

Plum Bike Unitard
Girlfriend Collective

In a pretty plum, this bike-short unitard is in a compressive fabric made of recycled plastic water bottles.

Corset Playsuit
Live The Process

The corset top of this playsuit elevates your typical unitard and the strong, sweat-wicking fabrics equips it for every occasion.

The Perform Bike Unitard
Everlane

This high-performance unitard has a lightweight recycled fabric and a cute cross-strap back.

YOS X LINDSEY SCUBA ONESIE
Year of Ours

This wetsuit-style unitard has sporty seams and a cheery color palette.

Everyday Bikeshort Romper
Free People

This seamless ribbed one-piece is the ideal layering piece, wear under a crop top or tie a sweatshirt around your waist for a daytime look.

Farah Seamless Jumpsuit
Koral

A leggings version of the playsuit, this unitard features mesh windows and an all-over ribbed fabric.

KELEA ONE-PIECE - DUNE-RIB
Abysse

In timeless ivory, this unitard has a built-in shelf bra and can be used as a surf suit, workout piece, or casual ‘fit.

Colorsphere Cross Back Biker Jumpsuit
Twenty Montreal

The extra-low back of this biketard adds interest to your one-stop workout look.

BIKER BABE ONE PIECE
Onzie

The catsuit version of the unitard has a fun print and simple silhouette.

Zoom 8" Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices

This vibrant pink bodysuit is your substitute to the infamous Outdoor Voices exercise dress.

In My Feels Crisscross Jumpsuit
Halara

With mesh cut-outs and a cross back, this white jumpsuit can be worn to yoga and the grocery after.

All-In-One-Z
Matek

This unisex one-piece is an ode to the vintage 1920s swimsuit mixed with a classic wetsuit.

OFFLINE Real Me 3" Printed Shortie Bodysuit
Aerie

A strappy back and floral print make this your statement unitard that can still go everywhere fall, spring, or summer.

Shorty Bike Short Onesie
LNA

With a knit-adjacent viscose fabric, this black playsuit makes a case for a everyday fall wear.