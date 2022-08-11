Nordstrom Celebrates Virgil Abloh With Latest “Concept 018” Pop-Up Collection

Fashion
Dedicated to the late designer's work in fashion, art, and culture.
Nearly nine months after Virgil Abloh’s passing, the late designer’s estate teamed up with Nordstrom for a series of capsule lines, titled “Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities,” for its New Concepts@Nordstrom shop. The collections encompass many of Abloh’s creative endeavors throughout his career in fashion, art, and culture.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Click ahead to see everything we know about Nordstrom’s “Concept 018” capsule with Virgil Abloh’s estate, including what to expect, how to shop the coveted collab, and more.
Courtesy of Nordstrom