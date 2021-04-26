Following their first partnership in 2019, Warby Parker and Sandy Liang teamed up again to create a short fashion film about a group of New York teens as they roam around the Lower East Side, reflect on the past year, and look ahead to the future. All of them are dressed in the brands’ latest collections, including Liang’s nostalgia-inspired apparel and Warby Parker’s newest sunglasses styles for spring and summer.

“When I was introduced to the inspiring young creators starring in our short film, I was reminded of that enviable energy that comes easily to kids who grew up in the city,” said Liang, who grew up in Queens and attended school in Lower Manhattan, in an official statement. “Coming out of months in quarantine, it was a breath of fresh air to see and hear this tightly knit group of young adults be themselves in a truly optimistic way.”

Warby Parker’s co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal added, “As two New York-based companies and longtime supporters of the arts, we felt compelled to shine a light on the resilient, lively, and hopeful youth culture that inspires some of New York City’s best emerging talent in fashion.”

The two are also taking their collaboration a step further with Warby Parker making a donation to the LES Community Fridge, which was featured in the short film, to help the donation-based organization offer free produce and groceries to its neighborhood residents. Plus, they created a co-branded fleece pouch inspired by Liang’s signature jackets, which is only available at the designer’s flagship store in New York. Take that as a reason to go explore the city today.

Watch the full Warby Parker and Sandy Liang fashion film, below.