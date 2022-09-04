17 Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100 For All Of Your Fall Plans

Summer may be over but that doesn’t mean wedding season has slowed down. A new season of lovers are ready to tie the knot this fall, which calls for wedding guest dress shopping to help ring in the nuptials and celebrate.

Even though a wedding may be during the cooler months of autumn, this doesn’t necessarily mean you have to stick with fall-friendly colors only. Nor does it always mean you should opt for gowns in a heavier material. The venue, dress code, and, of course, your comfort are also things to consider when determining style and color choices. While yellows, browns, and oranges are usually the first to come to mind for fall, there are some additional shades to consider when saying “yes” to your dress as a guest. Black is a timeless color for any occasion, but greens, light gray, and different berry-inspired shades are also on our radar when it comes to elegant attire. Tropical colors and prints are also perfect for destination weddings during this time, too, and you can even keep in your closet for future summer festivities.

Whether it’s semi-casual or formal, if you are unsure where to start with your wedding guest dress shopping, then we’ve got you covered. Check out our NYLON-approved, fall-friendly dresses for under $100, below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This dress is absolutely stunning for a bride or a guest. The deep V-neckline of this off-shoulder dress zips in the back with a tasteful split toward the hem. “I was serving all night! Bought this dress for a wedding,” one reviewer noted in November, who purchased theirs in a burgundy.

Who says you can’t wear florals in the fall? Available in 7 different options, this dress is where style meets comfort. The chiffon maxi comes with a built-in bra and is backless with adjustable spaghetti straps that can tie however you desire.

Get into this deep, plunging V-neckline and drape at the front of this wedding guest dress, along with ample stretch material for easy comfort. “I bought this dress to wear to a wedding 3 months postpartum. HIGHLY recommend,” commented one reviewer. It comes in 34 different styles, and based on more than 2K reviews, it looks gorgeous on all body types, whether you’re 5’2” or 5’10”, slim or curvy. There’s also a long-sleeve option — perfect for cooler fall receptions.

This dress has a sweetheart neckline and a multi-strap detail that takes this A-line style from simple to stunning. “Love the dress was fresh and quality was great. It was perfect in every way,” said one reviewer who gave it 5 stars. With the exception of one style that has sheer sleeves with polka-dot accents, there are 17 different colors to shop, so you can stand out at any cocktail-attire wedding.

With nearly 3K reviews and 25 styles available in a variety of colors and sleeve options, this wrap dress will fit anyone’s personal style. Plus its ruching at the waist and cupped sleeves are perfect for a semi-formal fall wedding.

You can never go wrong with a LBD at a wedding like this vintage-style cocktail dress. Its deep-V neckline has a beautiful wrap look that crosses over the bust, along with a flaring bottom from its cinched waist. If you like the style but desire another color, you can choose from any of the 45 options available.

If the wedding venue is at a church, then this dress certainly fits the bill. Everything about this midi dress, from the elaborate side bow accenting the neckline to the peplum design and side ruffle, makes this an excellent selection for a semi-formal wedding with a traditional ceremony. This style also comes in a total of 31 designs with the option to pick a short-sleeve version.

This wide-leg jumpsuit is a great option for the guest who desires to reason to wear pants to a wedding. This particular style has an oblong neckline and high-waist silhouette, accented with a belt. This outfit boasts more than 14K reviews stating its effortless elegance and how comfortable it is to wear. Suitable for any dress code, you can choose from the 27 style options that resonate with you the most.

“LOVE LOVE LOVED!!!! This dress was a hit and grabbed so many compliments at the wedding I recently attended,” said one reviewer. This off-the-shoulder tropical print dress will be great for a destination wedding.

This is not your average bodycon dress. The one-shoulder batwing cape on this backless midi dress makes the style a head-turner. With 13K reviews, many gave this item a 5-star rating for its quality material and perfect fit. Several have worn this to engagement parties, a wedding anniversary, and at an “October wedding,” one reviewer shared.

According to nearly 5K reviews, many brides have said “yes” to this dress in white, so be sure to pick any of the other 9 colors available, like a crisp navy blue. Whether you select long or short sleeves, both styles of this high-low mermaid dress have a V-neck that sits just off the shoulders. The unique design of this curvy dress is great for a formal or semi-formal attire request.

This faux wrap dress actually has an invisible zipper and ruching on the side, which gives a cinched waist look, resulting in a curvy silhouette. This dress is available in 24 styles, features ruffle short sleeves, and is ideal for nearly every wedding dress code. One reviewer gave it a 5-star review and said, “I wore this dress to a wedding that required each guest to wear ‘nude.’ Believe me when I say this...this dress FIT LIKE A GLOVE!!”

The floral lace detail is classic when it comes to elegance. “Beautiful dress!” raved one reviewer. “I ordered for a wedding and I looked like a million bucks!” Whether fashioned with a shawl, blazer, or worn on its own, this dress boasts versatility and comes in 15 different colors for wedding dress code or theme.

Most of the 8K-plus reviewers gave this gown 5 stars. “I ordered for a formal wedding I will be attending and I could’ve saved such a headache if I would’ve started with this one,” said one buyer. In 9 different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is exquisite for a black-tie wedding invite. The stretch material gives a comfortable wear and hugs everything nicely. The V-shaped neckline is met with ruching at the front from the waist wrap to complete the polished look of this dress.

This A-line gown with a slightly flared hem is rated 4.5 stars and has more than 14K reviews. Between its comfortable material, cascading length, and fashionable high-neck design, this dress is a top choice for wedding guests. It also features a side split that is embellished with soft ruffles for a romantic touch. Although black and navy are go-to’s for formal affairs, this mermaid gown comes in 9 different colors for the guest who wants to stand out at any wedding.

This evening gown exudes timeless elegance. The deep-V neckline, ruffled bust, and flare short sleeves are a gorgeous choice for the modest guest and any far-flung or local wedding. With a 4.3-star rating and over 5K reviews, one verified buyer said, “Lovvvvve this dress. Wore it to a wedding in France at a chateau. It was perfect for the environment.”

With 4.3 stars as a rating, this vintage-inspired, high-collar gown has lace overlay details and a sweetheart neckline that adds some stylish contrast to this chiffon floor-length silhouette. Reviewers said they were very impressed with this material and design, sharing that it’s great for weddings that require formal attire.