PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashi...
Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

What Everyone Wore Front Row at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut

Featuring all your favorite A-Listers.

Since it was confirmed that Pharrell Williams is Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director on February 14, there’s been much speculation on what the brand will look like under Pharrell’s vision. Today, his highly anticipated first runway show took place at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. It signaled a new era for the brand, including suit jackets with matching baggy shorts, oversized hats, and digital camo print.

Naturally, many of Pharrell’s extremely famous friends were front row at the show — including Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Rihanna. Pusha-T even rapped during it, while a gospel choir chanted “joy.” Ahead, here are the best front-row looks from your favorite celebrities at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut.

Zendaya

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Tyler the Creator

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Maluma

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A$AP Ferg and A$AP Nast

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Yuta

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Takashi Murakami

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Quavo

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Anitta

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Willow and Jaden Smith

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Skepta

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images