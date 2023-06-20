What Everyone Wore Front Row at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut

Since it was confirmed that Pharrell Williams is Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director on February 14, there’s been much speculation on what the brand will look like under Pharrell’s vision. Today, his highly anticipated first runway show took place at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. It signaled a new era for the brand, including suit jackets with matching baggy shorts, oversized hats, and digital camo print.
Naturally, many of Pharrell’s extremely famous friends were front row at the show — including Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Rihanna. Pusha-T even rapped during it, while a gospel choir chanted “joy.” Ahead, here are the best front-row looks from your favorite celebrities at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut.