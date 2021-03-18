The Best Indie Designer Charms To Make Your Favorite Crocs Stand Out

Few things have sparked such a divisive discourse as renaissance of Crocs. In 2020 alone, celebrities like Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, and Post Malone all dropped collabs with the “ugly shoe” brand, all of which sold out in a flash. The brand boasted a 12-percent growth during the year, with a record $1.38 billion in sales, and anticipates that to surge up to 20 to 25 percent in 2021.

High-fashion brands have already been way ahead of the trend, with Balenciaga’s platforms and Christopher Kane’s gem-studded, tie-dye version. In October 2020, Hèrmes sent models down the runway in a clog eerily similar to the affordable shoes, too.

Suffice it to say, Crocs are back. So now more than ever, it’s vital to find a way to make the über-popular clogs stand out among the rest. Yes, there are Jibbitz, the trademarked charms sold by Crocs, but for something more personalized, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Jewelry brands like Blackcurrant Pop and Ellie Vail sell their own handcrafted Crocs charms, while independent creators like Bliss Beauty Boutique and Mackenzie Rae Creations offer customizable pieces you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Below, take a look at the best places to find the best charms to personalize your Crocs. But be warned: You may need more than one pair to fit all of them.

Where To Buy Crocs Charms: Blackcurrant Pop

The options are endless with Blackcurrant Pop’s charms, ranging from vintage finds and dangling rhinestones to kitschy handmade pieces, like challah bread and colorful heart-shaped cakes.

Where To Buy Crocs Charms: 323

L.A.-based brand 323 collaborated with Memor Studio on one-of-a-kind charms made from ceramic, shells, and other found objects.

Where To Buy Crocs Charms: Bliss Beauty Boutique

Bliss Beauty Boutique takes the Crocs charm game to the next level, designing bespoke Crocs customized with rhinestones, pearls, and charms. Pick your Crocs color, leave a note on which charms you’d like, and they’ll do the rest.

Where To Buy Crocs Charms: Lindsey Howard

Lindsey Howard’s ceramic charms, including a cigarette hot dog and flaming garbage, aren’t available for purchase yet, but she’s already made a handful for her friends (yes, these bad boys are Ella Emhoff-approved). The good news is that Howard plans on selling her Crocs-friendly pieces in the coming weeks on her website, where she currently sells paintings, rugs, and home decor.

Where To Buy Crocs Charms: Mackenzie Rae Creations

Makenzie Rae Creations stocks everything from oversized rhinestones and chains to Jibbitz-like charms you won’t find anywhere else.

Where To Buy Crocs Charms: Ellie Vail Jewelry

If you’re looking for something more luxe, Ellie Vail’s gold-plated charms, including French fries and a rhinestoned smiley face, are sure to elevate any pair of plastic clogs.

Where To Buy Crocs Charms: Moon Gypsy Jewelry

For more natural pieces, founder Eboni Reece offers handmade gemstones and bead pieces to keep your Crocs a little more grounded.