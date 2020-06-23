If you missed out on your chance to snag Wildflower Cases' newest Flower Power launch, you're now in luck. The brand, which sold out of its first drop of the recently released style on Monday, is now taking pre-orders in all sizes of the $35 phone case, with 100% of the proceeds going toward the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization dedicated to protecting and defending the rights of the Black trans community.

"All sizes have sold out, but in efforts to keep the donation to [the Marsha P. Johnson Institute] going through the remainder of Pride Month, we've made Flower Power available again for PRE-ORDER!! Pre-order cases will have an approximate ship date of July 10," the company wrote on Instagram.

"Our newest release, Flower Power — our grandma came up with the name of this case — is easily one of our favorite designs that we've ever made," Wildflower co-founders Devon Lee and Sydney Carlson tells NYLON. "Plus, it is going to help the Black trans community. So it's a yes for us! Happy Pride!"

Even Wildflower's celebrity fans are hoping to snag the new retro-inspired case. Halsey commented on the Devon Lee's Instagram post saying that her current phone case (with strawberries) has seen better days and she's in the market for a replacement.

"Omg need immediately I've worn my strawberry case into the ground," she wrote. "Shit has been to war with me."

Pre-order your own Flower Power phone case over on Wildflower Cases' website now.