Checkerboard print has been having a moment, but the trend hasn't quite translated into the jewelry space. That is, until now. On Wednesday, Vancouver-based sustainable jewelry brand Wolf Circus launched its latest checker collection, a line of necklaces, earrings, and rings that are set to fly off the e-shelves.

Founder Fiona Morrison took inspiration from her desire to play with color and texture, hand-carving the checkered motifs into wax molds before making the resin pieces. Each item in the collection is hand-painted, and, staying true to the Wolf Circus ethos, made from recycled metals.

"Wolf Circus has evolved by using recycled metals and creating more refined collections. I believe our brand's demi-fine quality and personalized pieces set us apart from other budget-friendly lines," Morrison said in a 2019 interview with Hypebae. "Our customers love how our pieces resonate with them in a unique way, whether it be a woman’s silhouette on a signet ring or a pendant inspired by their favorite artist."

Wolf Circus' checkered collection is available on the brand's website, with prices ranging from $50 to $160. Check out photos from the collection's campaign, below, and get ready to be checked out from head-to-toe.

Courtesy of Wolf Circus

