Zendaya Is The New Face Of Valentino

The past year has been very good to Zendaya. She won her first Emmy, Euphoria is back, and she even got to wear the famous Tom Ford breastplate on the red carpet. (She looked amazing, naturally.) Now, she's adding a major fashion gig to her list of 2020 accomplishments. On Friday, Valentino welcomed Zendaya as the newest face of the Italian luxury house.

"I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino," shared Zendaya in an official statement. "I'm so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family."

Zendaya was most recently spotted wearing Valentino haute couture on the November 2020 cover of Elle. Her new role with the brand is her latest foray in the fashion world, joining her Bvlgari ambassadorship this year and a previous two-season collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger in 2019.

"The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for, today," said creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. "She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well."

See more of Zendaya as the new face of Valentino (and modeling its Garavani Roman Stud bag), below.

Courtesy of Valentino