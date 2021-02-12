Stylist Zerina Akers is bringing her Black Owned Everything platform to the e-commerce space. The Black Owned Everything marketplace officially launches on Friday, showcasing brands like K.ngsley, Aliette, Fe Noel, Sergio Hudson, Salone Monet, and more.

Akers, the celebrated stylist to Beyoncé and Chloe x Halle, initially launched Black Owned Everything as an Instagram account to raise visibility to Black-owned business in and outside the fashion space. Since its inception in June 2020, the account has amassed more 200K followers.

"It was wild. I created the page in order to support some of the brands and people I knew," she told W in November. "But I couldn't keep it to myself — I was finding so many Black-owned businesses in so many categories. I had 10,000 followers in three days! Four months later, we're approaching 200,000 followers. It became my passion during the pandemic."

The marketplace will also serve as a content hub for Black creators to connect and communicate with each other, as well as "a destination for Black-owned excellence," according to the announcement's official details.

Friday's launch kicks off with exclusives from brands like Sergio Hudson, Glemaud, Blackwood NYC, William Okpo, and more. Check out what's available over on Black Owned Everything's website now.