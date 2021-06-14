Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

There are certain signs that summer is officially here. The sun sets later, you up the SPF game, and Zoë Kravitz steps out in a satin slip skirt. The actor took a summer stroll in New York City with friends over the weekend, dressed in a simple white tank, leather bag, lucite sandals, and a green slip skirt that will make you want to reassess your whole warm-weather wardrobe.

After a summer spent inside and as far away from other people as possible, going-out fashion is very much in. The going-out top has already established a strong presence, but outside of party pants, the going-out bottom has basically been slept on, but no more. The slip skirt is officially here, courtesy of Zoë Kravitz, and ready to be your new party skirt.

For an even easier look to pull on and go, there’s always the slip dress, which has already been worn and loved by Kendall Jenner, who also showed that you can pair it with anything (including cowboy boots).

Ahead, check out of the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Hunter Schafer’s knitwear set, Maisie Williams’ front-row outfit for London Fashion Week: Men’s, and more.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer wore knit look from Pat Sport Riverside.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian paired her black bikini and Stella McCartney shirt with a pair of cowboy boots.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel wore a red Emporio Armani suit and a pair of Stella McCartney sneakers for a day of press for F9.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj showed off her Fendi (and Burberry) mommy-and-me fashion moment on Instagram.

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Palanco wore a button-up printed dress and orange satin overcoat to the premiere of Blindspotting.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams wore black trousers and an asymmetrical top at her boyfriend Reuben Selby’s runway show during London Fashion Week: Men’s.

Rina Lipa

Rina Lipa wore a strapless printed dress and oversized leather jacket to Reuben Selby’s runway show in London.

Griff

Griff wore an embellished orange dress and platform sandals to the Reuben Selby runway show.

Bimini

Bimini wore a lilac suit by Reuben Selby and platform lucite heels to the designer’s fashion show during London Fashion Week: Men’s.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wore flared leather pants and a black crop top to the Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones by Jesse Jo Stark dinner.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly coordinated their leather looks to the Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones by Jesse Jo Stark dinner.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa channeled her inner cowgirl with a red gingham jacket and denim shorts.

Hari Nef

Hari Nef wore a Raf Simons satin dress to the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. wore a pair of jeans and asymmetrical leopard-print shirt while shredding at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Rosalía

Rosalía hit the beach in a Sinead Gorey mini dress.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber wore a chunky knit sweater by The Elder Statesman and a pair of Nike Brazil Dunks.

Whitney Port

Whitney Port channeled her inner “Coconut Girl” with a floral purple set from Holiday the Label.

Snoh Alegra

Snoh Alegra wore a turtleneck crop top and striped Mugler leggings for her own Instagram ‘fit pic.