Hailey Bieber Is Co-Hosting A Skin Care Masterclass On YouTube

The skin care secrets of some of your favorite celebrities are now yours to learn. On Wednesday, April 8, noted skin care expert Dr. Barbara Sturm is teaming up with Hailey Bieber to host a digital masterclass on all things skin. The free, 60-minute class is open to the public, and by signing up, you'll have the chance to learn and ask questions regarding your most pressing skin care issues.

Announced on Dr. Sturm's Instagram, the class is scheduled for today at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. Tickets can be secured online, and while the event is free, attendees can give a monetary donation that will benefit First Responders First, which supports those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and Youth Anxiety Center, an organization focused on improving the mental health of teenagers and young adults.

As part of her Instagram announcement, Dr. Sturm shared that Bieber is currently studying skin care ingredients and science, and through the class, students will have the opportunity to submit questions via email. News of Bieber's interest in beauty shouldn't come as a total surprise, as the star had reportedly trademarked Bieber Beauty. As part of the trademark, Bieber was allegedly working on a line that would encompass cosmetics and hair products.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Sturm has been offering digital classes through her Skin School. There's no word on whether additional celebs might join the doctor for future classes, but a free class with someone trusted by Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss is certainly something to take advantage of.

See all of the details in Dr. Sturm's Instagram announcement, below.