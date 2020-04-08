Hayley Williams Covers Phoebe Bridgers' "Smoke Signals" As A Moving Tribute

Hayley Williams is making the most of a sad situation. After hearing that her close friend and collaborator Lindsey Byrnes lost her father, Williams paid Byrnes a tribute by covering one of her favorite musicians — Phoebe Bridgers.

"Woke up today a lil heavy. didn't know why, just some days are like that. But then realized I am inextricably connected to my friend Lindsey Byrnes whose sweet father just passed away," wrote Williams on Instagram. "One of her favs is Phoebe Bridgers so this self-serenade is actually for her since I can't hang with her or hug her tight." Williams also noted on the spiritual importance of staying connected to friends during trying, quarantined times. "Check on your friends and send them your love. Just because we are all isolated right now doesn't mean we aren't as close. Our connection to each other defies space and time."

Williams also had a brief message for Bridgers: "I'm sorry for butchering your beautiful guitar parts. And also, this is just a perfect song." The two musicians recently worked together on Williams' new solo single, "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris," along with Bridgers' Boygenius bandmates, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Williams' debut solo album, Petals for Armor, is out May 8 via Atlantic.