Kesha Made A Nicholas Cage-Themed Music Video For Your Enjoyment

Kesha is delivering fans from quarantine-induced boredom and giving the world a brief reprieve from the reality of a global pandemic with a new song — and it just so happens to be dedicated to actor Nicholas Cage.

A video of Kesha doused in haphazardly placed glitter isn't out of the normal, but when it's spliced with footage from Cage's movies, it becomes net art. The lyrics are as delightfully unhinged as the premise itself, and spin Cage's IMDB page into a bop. "I'm on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/ Request my presence here's the number call my agent," she sings. "Bitch, I'm a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert / I got an octopus, I got a pyramid / You think I'm extra? I'm on some Nicolas Cage shit." She even interpolates the actor's "Good call, baby doll" from his appearance as Big Daddy in the 2010 film Kick Ass as a reminder of her pop prowess.

Kesha recently dropped her fifth studio album High Road, so the Cage-fandom track comes as a pleasant surprise in these dark times. It even harkens back to the frantic and low-key demonic energy of her early record and pop banger Cannibal; A simpler time, if you will.